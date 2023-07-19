Jail escapee captured in south Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Bi-State jail escapee Wayde Burton Land has been captured in Austin, Texas.

Land was taken into custody Monday, according to a news release from the Bowie County sheriff's office. He is being held in the Travis County jail and is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to identify as a fugitive and escape. Bail had not been set as of Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers announced Friday that a $2,000 reward was being issued for information leading to the arrest of Wayde, 39, and JC Lee Kirby, 38, who escaped July 7. A review of surveillance footage confirmed the men left Bi-State Justice Center on foot and walked west toward Texas Boulevard. Both inmates were wearing street clothes when they escaped.

An investigation on how the men were able to leave the jail or why they were wearing street clothes is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Kirby was booked into the jail in December after being arrested for a parole violation, according to jail records. Land had previously escaped from the Bowie County jail annex behind Bi-State on Front Street.

In March 2022, Land and Michael Olson, 30, escaped from the second floor of the Bowie County jail annex behind Bi-State. The pair broke through cinder block, climbed along pipes and exited through a hole they created in an exterior wall, according to police reports.

On March 21, the men were confronted by two Texarkana, Ark., Police Department officers near 210 East St. after a resident who recognized Olson flagged down an officer. Land complied with the officers' commands. Olson resisted arrest, attempted to flee and was tackled to the ground.

During the altercation, Olson was able to gain control of one of the officer's guns as they struggled on the ground. The officer, realizing that Olson had his service weapon, was able to eject the magazine and discharge the chambered round, according to police.

The second officer fired a shot after Olson continued to ignore commands. Olson died at the scene.