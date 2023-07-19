J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. posts $189 million second quarter profit

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. said Tuesday its second quarter saw both profits and revenue drop compared to last year as the freight market continues to languish and rates failed to keep up with the company's costs.

During a conference call with analysts after market close Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer John Roberts said despite the challenging environment he's pleased with the company's mix of offerings and noted the company showed resilience in some segments.

Company President Shelley Simpson said the industry remains in a freight recession but noted J.B. Hunt is staying focused on its employees, technology and capacity. She said the company is committed to providing value to its customers and will be ready to move like a "coiled spring" when market conditions eventually improve.

"It's not a matter of if but when," she said.

Top executives said the company was hampered by higher professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits, along with equipment and maintenance costs. They added the company's customers are under pressure in the current economic environment and are trying to match their inventories with sales.

The Lowell-based transportation company reported net income of $189 million, or $1.81 per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $255 million or $2.42 per share for the same quarter a year ago. A consensus of 20 analysts had predicted earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, according to Yahoo Finance.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.13 billion, compared to $3.83 billion for the second quarter of 2022. A consensus estimate of 16 analysts predicted $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter

In a research brief issued to investors after J.B. Hunt released its earnings, Justin Long, an analyst with Stephens Inc., noted J.B. Hunt's earnings had missed Wall Street's estimate but was close to his prediction of $1.81 per share. He noted the freight cycle was in an "extended trough" and kept his rating of J.B. Hunt at overweight.

In a brief released earlier in the month, Long predicted pressures on intermodal volumes and pricing on the second quarter.

"While these near-term results are admittedly disappointing, we think it is important to not miss the forest for the trees," he wrote. "To start, we are likely in the late innings of the freight downturn."

The American Trucking Associations' advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index was up 2.4% in May after decreasing 1.7% in April.

"Tonnage had a nice gain in May, but remains in recession territory," ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a statement. "The 2.4% gain didn't erase the 4.5% total drop the previous two months. Additionally, tonnage continues to contract from year earlier levels as retail sales remain soft, manufacturing production continues to fall from a year ago, and housing starts contract from 2022 levels."

On Jan. 1, J.B. Hunt moved the majority of its company-owned trucking services to its dedicated contract services segment and transferred its less-than-truckload brokerage operations from its integrated contract services to its final mile services segment.

In the second quarter, J.B. Hunt's intermodal segment's saw revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, down 19% from the year ago period with operating income of $142.9 million, down 29%. The company said volume was down and the segment was affected by overall weaker freight activity, particularly import-related freight. The segments lower operating income was caused by a decline in customer rate and volume as well as equipment costs.

The company's dedicated contract services segment booked revenue of $888 million down 2% when compared to the second quarter last year while operating income was $113.6, up 21%. The segment benefited from the maturing of new business but that was somewhat offset by higher driver and non-driver wages and benefits, and equipment-related and maintenance expenses.

J.B. Hunt's integrated capacity solutions, or asset-light brokerage segment, saw second quarter revenue of $344 million -- a decline of 43% when compared to the same quarter in 2022. The company posted a loss of $4.4 million for the period compared to operating income of $23.2 million for the year ago quarter. Overall segment volume was down 26% compared to the same quarter last year and revenue per load was down 24% due to lower rates and changes in customer freight mix.

The truckload segment brought in revenue of $192 million, down 16% when compared to last year, and saw operating income of $3.8 million, an 81% decline. Excluding fuel surcharges, revenue per load was down 20%. Margins were down due to reduced revenue and costs to build out the network and expand technology, along with higher equipment-related and maintenance expenses, the company said.

The final mile services segment had revenue of $224 million, down 19%, and posted operating income of $14.8 million -- a gain of 12%. The improvement in operating income came in part on successful efforts to reduce costs.

J.B. Hunt released its results after market close. Shares closed at $188.17, up $4.79 or nearly 3% in trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $156.28 and as high as $200.64 over the past year.