Jimbo and Bobby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Texas A&M's offense was scary good in spring practice according to Aggies senior defensive tackle McKinley Jackson.

"I'm going to be honest, I got scared when I saw the offense," Jackson said at SEC football media days. "I got scared for my defense."

Why would Texas A&M's defense be afraid of an offense which last season finished 101st nationally in scoring, averaging 22.8 points per game, and 90th in total yards, averaging 333.4?

Two words: Bobby Petrino.

The former University of Arkansas coach is the Aggies' new offensive coordinator.

"With Coach Petrino just getting there, they were moving the ball so efficiently against our No. 1 defense and putting things together," Jackson said of how well the offense performed in spring practice. "We've had our defense together for a couple years, and they'd had Coach Petrino for a couple months.

"I feel like those guys over there on offense are more confident, more efficient and moving at a faster pace than ever before.

"The offense is going to be tougher for defenses, because there's so much going on. Our offense is going to put up some big numbers on the board this year."

Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher brought in Petrino to run the offense after Texas A&M finished 5-7 last season to drop his five-year record to 39-21.

Petrino led Arkansas to a 34-17 record in four seasons, including 21-5 in 2010-11 before being fired for off-the-field issues.

"Bobby's been a great staff guy," Fisher said. "Fit right in with what we're doing. Our staff loves him."

The Razorbacks ranked ninth, 17th and 15th nationally in scoring in Petrino's final three seasons when they averaged 36.0 points in 2009, 36.5 in 2010 and 36.8 in 2011.

"Coach Petrino is definitely very energetic, let's just say that," Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. "He still has that former head coach personality. He comes in with a lot of tenacity and willingness to win. He's a great leader.

"Coach Petrino has come in and sparked the energy, sparked some light in us, opened up the playbook a little bit more.

"I'm not going to speak too much on scheme-wise, but it's very exciting."

Petrino, 62, has a 137-71 record in 17 seasons as a head coach and hasn't been an assistant coach to open a season since 2002, when he was Auburn's offensive coordinator.

After Petrino was Missouri State's coach the previous three seasons, he went to UNLV to be the offensive coordinator for Barry Odom -- the former Arkansas defensive coordinator. But after less than a month with the Rebels, he moved on to Texas A&M.

"Being around him before he hit the recruiting trail, high energy guy, positive guy," Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork told members of the local media in February when asked about Petrino. "He wants to make an impact at this level again.

"That was the main reason why he came to A&M. He wants to be around the best football. So he has been great from my perspective."

Fisher, 57, has a 122-44 record in 13 seasons as a head coach and won the 2013 national championship at Florida State. He has called plays going back to the 2000 season when he was LSU's offensive coordinator for Nick Saban.

Petrino and Fisher both have coached a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback -- Lamar Jackson at Louisville in 2016 for Petrino and Jameis Winston at Florida State in 2013 for Fisher.

Considering Petrino and Fisher are both used to running their own programs and calling plays, it begs the question of how they'll co-exist at Texas A&M without butting heads.

Fisher attempted to shoot down that narrative and heaped praise on Petrino and what he'll do for the Aggies.

"I want guys with opinions. I want guys who have knowledge. I want guys who make you think," Fisher said. "I want guys to create different narratives that are brought to the table and can help us. I think it's the best thing you have.

"Listen, Bobby was hired for a reason, and he's a tremendous coach and tremendous guy and tremendous football mind. Tremendous recruiter."

Fisher also said he hopes Petrino will be the primary play-caller.

"We'll have suggestions on things we do, whether it's offense or defense," Fisher said. "Every coach is always involved.

"It's a more collective thing than people want to give it room for, but when you get to calling and you get on a roll, you've got to have a guy that can do it, and I think Bobby can definitely do that, and does it as well as anybody in college football.

"Me and him, we've had a great admiration for each other for a long time, his production and what he's done."

Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman played in five games last season and started the final three. He completed 73 of 132 passes (55.8%) for 896 yards and 8 touchdowns with an interception.

Senior Max Johnson, who has 17 career starts for LSU and Texas A&M, will compete with Weigman for the starting spot after being limited to four games last season because of a broken hand.

"I like both our guys, but when Connor got a chance, you're talking about a guy that went in and played in some great games," Fisher said. "I mean, this is a very gifted guy who can play, and I'm very excited about his future and what he can be. I just love his whole makeup and demeanor."

Smith said he doesn't know whether Weigman or Johnson will be the starter this season.

"I have no say-so in that," Smith said. "I don't know who will be QB1, because both of those guys are looking very great."

Smith said the big difference in the Aggies' offense under Petrino is that they'll have more explosive plays.

"Whether it's from a long pass or a short pass," Smith said. "I believe we're going to turn 1-yard catches into 75-yard touchdowns."

Fisher didn't want to be specific about how the Texas A&M offense will evolve with Petrino as the coordinator.

"I'm not going to sit here and say exactly what we're going to do or how we're going to do it," Fisher said. "We'll have a good plan, and then the key is we've got to execute it.

"Get the quarterback doing what he's supposed to do, and get it to the playmakers and let them play."