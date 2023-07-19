JPs pass new ordinances after snags cause delay

A prolonged meeting of over two hours resulted in the Jefferson County Quorum Court approving several ordinances Monday, including those that had been stagnant since January due to policies and procedures not being in place.

Among them were emergency ordinances to appropriate $248,660 and $590,100 to cover expenses for the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center and the Jefferson County jail. According to Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, there has been a population increase in both facilities, which means the cost of operations has increased especially for food and medical care.

Ordinances that were added to the agenda were appropriations of $33,874 from the county general to the coroner's office for the purchase of a vehicle; as well as $30,000 from the county general to the special legal fund for the Quorum Court.

According to the ordinance, composed by Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin, the Quorum Court is seeking to hire an attorney to solely represent its interests in the lawsuit filed against the group by Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson.

"The county judge's office is supposed to compose the ordinances in coordination with the county attorney; however I as well as other elected officials that have had resistance getting items on the agenda, we have learned to draft our own ordinances through educating ourselves and the policy of crafting legislation," said Franklin. "In other words, I drafted my own ordinance because if I went through the judge's office, they would not have done it."

Franklin stated he also drafted the ordinance for the coroner.

With 27 items on the updated agenda before the start of the meeting, Robinson reminded the Quorum Court of his supplemental appropriation request totaling approximately $230,580 for resources that were allocated to offset negative balance entries and cover expenses that have resulted from the lawsuit involving Woods.

County Attorney Terry Wynne, who recused himself from the policy and procedure legal counsel, and Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter were present. Robinson agreed with Wynne that there were no policies and procedures in place, but Hunter had a difference of opinion.

"There is an ordinance establishing policy and procedures that were passed at the last meeting; that's why I showed up today," said Hunter. "Anybody could come from anywhere in the state and look. That tells me a policy and procedure ordinance got passed and it's valid and in effect until such time when the court says it isn't."

Robinson has filed the lawsuit questioning the validity of a Quorum Court meeting that was held in what he feels was an unlawful manner. Seven members of the Quorum Court passed legislation including their own drafted version of policy and procedures.

"My position on face value, it appears valid," said Hunter, who said it's been a failure to come together as a Quorum Court and a county judge to get business done. "There's all kinds of mess that is going on. I hope that whatever court this lands in will clear all this up for everybody."

With a full agenda, it was noticed that some appropriations had already been taken care of.

The ordinance to pay the circuit clerk a one-time lump sum of unused leave time was removed from the agenda for the time being. According to Robinson, county policy only allows up to 80 hours to be paid, but Quorum Court members argue they did not vote to approve the policy.

Franklin made a motion to suspend the rules, suspend the reading and pass the agenda items in slots 3-27. It would bring the circuit clerk's agenda item back at the next meeting and add the items that weren't on the agenda and did not go through committee onto the agenda by a supermajority vote.

Robinson's appropriation list was also added as item 28.

JP Alfred Carroll questioned if that was legal and voted against the motion, which passed 12-1.

Many said they saw the lawsuit against the JPs coming.

"I don't think it's a win for either side as long as the judge and the Quorum Court couldn't work together to get it resolved," said JP Melanie Dumas. "I'm just hoping that this will put it to rest."

First-year JP Margarette Williams said coming to a mutual agreement is a process that has to be worked through.

"I'm coming into a difficult space, but it's not hard for me because I am accustomed to difficult spaces," said Williams, adding she's held her own by watching, learning and listening. "I call it sausage making. Getting that procedural ordinance correct is a bit of sausage making, but I think we are in a good place."