Kerry: Biden committed to China relations fix

BEIJING -- U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told China's top diplomat Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration is "very committed" to stabilizing relations between the world's two biggest economies, as the countries seek to restart high-level contacts.

On his second day of talks in Beijing, Kerry met with the ruling Communist Party's head of foreign relations Wang Yi, telling him Biden hoped the two countries could "achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world."

In his opening remarks, Wang said the sides had suffered from a lack of communication, but that China believes through renewed dialogue "we can find a proper solution to any problems."

"Sometimes, small problems can become big problems," Wang said, adding that dialogue must be conducted on an "equal basis."

Kerry is the third senior Biden administration official in recent weeks to travel to China for meetings with their counterparts following Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Kerry said he appreciated the opportunity to "change our relationship for the better" and Biden is "very committed to stability within this relationship and also to achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world."

Kerry later paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Premier Li Qiang, the party's second-ranking official, who told him China and the U.S. should cooperate more closely on the "extremely large challenge" posed by global warming.

Kerry responded that "working and showing the rest of the world how we can cooperate and begin to address this with the urgency it requires is incredible."

He pointed to previous agreements on reducing the output of methane, a major contributor to global warming, as well as transitioning away from coal as a power source and addressing deforestation.

"Now, I can't tell you for sure, but you know and I know that things are changing and predictions are much more serious than they've ever been," Kerry, a former U.S. senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate, told Li.

No meeting has been announced with Xi, and China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been absent from public sight for three weeks.

There was no immediate comment on Kerry's Monday meeting with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua in the first extensive face-to-face climate discussions between representatives of the world's two worst climate polluters after a nearly yearlong hiatus.

China leads the world in producing and consuming coal, and has proceeded with building new plants that add tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere annually, while also expanding the use of renewables such as solar and wind power.

China has pledged to level off carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. The U.S. and the European Union have urged China to adopt more ambitious reduction targets.

Asked about U.S. restrictions on technology transfer and the overall state of bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said China "has always opposed the U.S. politicizing and weaponizing economic, trade and technological issues."

"We hope the U.S. will implement President Biden's promise that he has no intention of decoupling from China, obstructing China's economic development, or encircling China, so as to create a favorable environment for China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation," Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.