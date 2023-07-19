Korte promoted at Relyance Bank

Chuck Morgan, chairman and chief executive officer of Relyance Bank, recently announced the promotion of DeAnna Korte to assistant vice president of marketing and communications.

Korte has been with Relyance Bank for two and half years as a business development officer, according to the bank's Facebook page.

Korte owns Sequence Events, a full-service event planning and consulting company.

She also has experiencein sponsorships, fundraising and development. Her previous professional positions include community development with the American Cancer Society and multiple roles with the Riverfest organization, serving as its executive director for 13 years.

She is a member of the Rotary Club of Little Rock (Club 99) and the Arkansas Festival and Events Association.

She is a graduate of Leadership Greater Little Rock Class XXII and past board member of Downtown Little Rock Partnership, River Market Neighborhood Association, and Pulaski County Two Rivers Park Facilities.