Working conditions

In response to Pam Montgomery's letter "No one wants to work": Evidently Ms. Montgomery hasn't taken into account the latest unemployment statistics for Arkansas, which in May was 2.7 percent, which I believe is the lowest in over 40 years. And reviewing the employment rate for the U.S. as a whole, it was 3.6 percent in June.

I'm just trying to understand the reasoning in her statements. I hear this a lot from my conservative friends, but I've yet to find evidence that this is true. The labor market is still pretty tight; people are able to pick and choose the jobs they want if they have the proper education and skill sets.

People are finding better-paying jobs or possible better working conditions with benefits that they desire. They don't have to "take what they can get" right now. And that's a good thing.

JOHN SWINNEY

Bella Vista

It doesn't make sense

In his treatise condoning gender-affirming care for adolescents (dictionary: "young person in the process of developing from a child into an adult"), Mr. Joshua Silverstein avers, "Adolescents are generally able to understand the benefits and risks of gender-affirming care, and no such care is provided without their informed consent and consent of their parents or guardians."

Now let's look at another scenario with this same adolescent, except in this event he/she gives consent to sexual relations with an adult. In this case, the adult will be arrested. Why? Because the law in this case states that this same adolescent is not developmentally able to give consent to such an act.

This is as it should be. The child does not understand the ramifications of the consent he/she has given, so it should be illegal for an adult to take advantage of the child, robbing them of precious innocence and trust. I have been on the wrong end of that as a child and know whereof I speak.

My question: How is an adolescent developmentally able to give consent that he/she should be a gender other than that he/she was born, developmentally able to understand the ramifications of such an action, and an adult legally able to aid and abet such consent? The older I get, the less I seem to know, so I would appreciate someone enlightening me as to how this makes any kind of sense.

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

Who determines hate

Hate speech. Is it a one-way street? Seems to me it is. Hate speech is speech you don't agree with, so hate speech is determined by those in power.

Arkansans, do we abandon all of our God-given rights to those that despise us? When is enough enough?

ROBERT KITTELSON

Powhatan

Should face justice

A bit of history is in order:

World War II Allies hunted for war criminals and brought them to justice. The Allies (USA, Britain, France, Soviet Union) at that time established the laws and procedures for the Nuremberg trials with the London Charter of the International Military Tribunal (1945), defining these categories: (1) crimes against peace, (2) war crimes, and (3) crimes against humanity.

The tribunal was used as a precedent for trials of Nazis and Japanese war criminals (1946-49), and led to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and the Laws and Customs of War (Geneva Convention, 1949). Tribunals were also held for war criminals in later years (Nazis, 1961; Yugoslavia, 1993; Rwanda, 1994). Some of the criminals were leaders of their countries.

We are now witnessing atrocities being carried out by one of the worst war criminals in history: a country's authoritarian leader who lies, cheats, steals, bullies and kills. The citizens of Ukraine are losing lives, buildings, infrastructure, and whole towns. It takes a huge amount of money to wage war, and a huge amount to recover from it. The U.S. and other countries are already spending a lot of money on weapons and aid.

Since peace talks do not work (we are not surprised), shouldn't this Russian "leader" actually be pursued and taken to the International Court in the Hague? This idea, not an easy job, has been discussed by many people in many countries. I hope there is a plan of action being made by today's Allies. Which countries will make up the group this century?

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock