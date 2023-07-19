Little Rock city board approves measure expressing opposition to bill that would add flights at Reagan National Airport

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a measure expressing the city's opposition to a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that officials fear would jeopardize a direct flight from Arkansas' capital city to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Flights departing from or arriving at Reagan National Airport generally are limited to a 1,250-mile radius from the airport, although a series of exemptions have been authorized over the years.

Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Burgess Owens, R-Utah, introduced the Direct Capital Access Act of 2023 on May 10 as part of proposed legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration.

As introduced, the bill would add 28 round-trip daily flights at the Washington, D.C.-area airport through an increase in the number of so-called slot exemptions.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that members of Congress behind the push for more long-distance service at Reagan National Airport have offered a compromise that would add seven round trips per day as opposed to the 28 originally proposed.

American Airlines currently operates a daily nonstop flight from Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field to Reagan National Airport.

The Little Rock resolution approved Tuesday describes the daily "capital-to-capital connection" to Reagan National Airport as "significant" to residents and the local economy. The Direct Capital Access Act and its increase of daily flights "would put nonstop flights to Reagan National Airport from Little Rock at risk should it become law," the measure says.

It directs the mayor to convey the city's position to Arkansas' congressional delegation.

The resolution was approved in a voice vote along with other items after it was added to the city board's consent agenda.

After the vote, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. acknowledged two Little Rock airport officials, Bryan Malinowski and Shane Carter, who were in attendance at the meeting. The mayor also thanked City Directors Capi Peck and B.J. Wyrick, the city board's liaisons to the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, for their efforts to bring forward the resolution.

Scott described the resolution as "very vital to keeping our direct nonstop flight to D.C."

"If you allow more slots, you'll have a capacity issue," Malinowski, the airport's executive director, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this month. "If you stay at the same number of slots and you allow additional cities to have exemptions beyond the 1,250-mile rule to a bigger metropolitan area, that puts a flight like ours at risk."