Little Rock city directors reject measure to increase their annual pay from $18,000 to $28,000





Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors in a 7-3 vote on Tuesday rejected a proposed ordinance that would have raised the annual pay received by the board's 10 elected city directors from $18,000 to $28,000.

However, during the debate some endorsed the idea of revisiting the issue of city directors' pay later this year in the municipal budget for 2024.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips sponsored the measure, which also would have allowed city directors to enroll in any city insurance program offered to municipal personnel.

Phillips, along with city directors Ken Richardson and Andrea Lewis, voted yes. Vice-Mayor Kathy Webb, as well as city directors Joan Adcock, Lance Hines, Dean Kumpuris, Virgil Miller Jr., Capi Peck and B.J. Wyrick, voted no.

At one point on Tuesday, city directors voted down a proposed amendment from Phillips that would have made the pay increase go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, instead of taking effect immediately via an emergency clause.

City directors last authorized a salary increase for themselves in 2013, when they voted 8-1 to increase their annual pay from $12,000 to $18,000 and instituted a $250 monthly office allowance.

At the time, Hines was the lone member who voted no; Wyrick was absent from the meeting, according to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives and meeting minutes.

Three at-large representatives and seven ward-specific representatives serve on the city board in addition to the Little Rock mayor, who acts as chairman. Unlike the city director seats, the office of mayor is a full-time position.

City board members authorized raises for the mayor, city manager and city attorney earlier this year.

Speaking in opposition to Phillips' proposal on Tuesday, Hines called it unwise to try to increase their own salaries, although he said he would have favored putting the measure on the ballot during an upcoming election, to allow voters to decide.









DOCUMENT: Read the proposed ordinance » arkansasonline.com/719LRpay]









Additionally, Hines signaled he had a "huge issue" with providing benefits to city directors in their part-time role when those same benefits are not offered to actual part-time employees.

Phillips said the increase from $18,000 to $28,000 contained in his proposal was based on a calculation using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' website that showed the increase in the cost of living between 2013 and today.

Officials serving on the governing bodies of other cities like Richmond, Va., Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City all earn between $25,000 and $40,000, outpacing the pay received by Little Rock city directors, Phillips said.

"I don't think anyone takes a job with the idea that they would never get a raise," Phillips said. "I don't think anyone takes a job with the idea they'd only get a raise once every 10 years. So I think from a logic perspective, it makes sense for us to get a purely cost-of-living increase over the past 10 years."

He pushed back on the idea that city directors ought to enlist an outside group to evaluate city directors' pay and performance, noting that all 10 city directors get evaluated by the public via elections. A review by an ad hoc group would be "a perfunctory exercise because ultimately whatever they recommend comes back to us for us to vote yes or no on anyway," Phillips said. He added moments later that "if we're gonna make the call, let's just make the call."

His proposal was intended to benefit future candidates who may think $18,000 per year is not enough in exchange for taking on the responsibilities of the job, Phillips said.

"We're making less than minimum wage, and I've seen all of us work, and I know we're working a lot," he said. "We're just not coming to the board meetings on Tuesday night and voting yes or no; there's a lot of work that goes into being a board member outside of Tuesday night."

Miller said that while he believed city directors' annual pay ought to be $30,000, he wanted to have the discussion while considering the city's budget for 2024. Doing so otherwise and approving an emergency clause would be fiscally irresponsible, Miller suggested.

Webb, a former member of the Arkansas General Assembly, said the issue of pay was always contentious there, but the change to an independent state commission that establishes salaries for elected officials was a positive step.

Considering a pay raise later in the year amid budget discussions or receiving the backing of an independent commission would make Webb much more comfortable voting for it, she said.



