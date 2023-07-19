Lobbyist appointed as special Arkansas Supreme Court justice to hear LEARNS Act appeal

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed Cory Cox, a lobbyist and former chief of staff to then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, as a special justice to serve on the state Supreme Court to oversee the appeal over the LEARNS Act.

Cox will temporarily take the place of Justice Cody Hiland, who recused himself from reviewing the appeal over the LEARNS Act, Sanders’ centerpiece education law. Under Amendment 80 to the Arkansas Constitution, if a state Supreme Court justice is temporarily unable to serve or is disqualified, the governor has 30 days to appoint a special justice to temporarily serve in his or her place.

Cox is a registered lobbyist for CareSource, a health care company that helps provide coverage under PASSE, a state Medicaid program for those with behavioral and developmental health issues. According to financial disclosure statements, Cox reported spending $51,915 from Jan. 1 to April 30 this year, the most of any lobbyist.

Cox’s reported expenses include $50,000 on behalf of CareSource to the Republican Party of Arkansas for Sanders' Jan. 10 inaugural ball at the Statehouse Convention Center. Cox also worked as a legislative liaison and attorney for then-state Land Commissioner John Thurston and served as deputy chief counsel for Gov. Mike Huckabee, who is Sanders’ father.

Hiland, whom Sanders appointed to the court July 3 to replace the late Justice Robin Wynne, recused himself from the LEARNS Act case last week.

The LEARNS Act case concerns when the law can take effect, challenging its emergency clause, a legislative move to make bills take effect immediately upon passage. Without an emergency clause, laws come into effect 91 days after the legislative session officially ends.