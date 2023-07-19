Michigan AG files charges in GOP fake elector scheme

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan's attorney general filed felony charges Tuesday against 16 Republicans who are accused of acting as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates that confirmed they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 people would face eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. The top charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

The group includes the head of the Republican National Committee's chapter in Michigan, Kathy Berden, as well as the former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Meshawn Maddock, and Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot.

In seven battleground states, including Michigan, supporters of Trump signed certificates that falsely stated he won their states, not Biden. The fake certificates were ignored, but the attempt has been subject to investigations, including by the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

















Phone and email messages seeking comment Tuesday from several of the people charged were not immediately returned.

One of those charged, John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix, told The Detroit News Tuesday that he didn't believe he did anything wrong.

"They were wrong," GOP state Sen. Ed McBroom, who chaired a GOP-led Senate panel to investigate Michigan's 2020 presidential election that found no wrongdoing, told The Associated Press. "And other people followed them when they shouldn't have."

A group of other Trump allies in Michigan, including former GOP attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno, are facing potential criminal charges related to attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

According to documents released last year by Nessel's office, five vote tabulators were taken from Roscommon and Missaukee counties in northern Michigan, and Barry County in western Michigan. The tabulators were subsequently broken into and "tests" were performed on the equipment.

A grand jury was convened in March at the request of a special prosecutor to consider indictments, according to court records. The special prosecutor, D.J. Hilson, wrote in May in a court document that "a charging decision is ready to be made."

FILE - Electoral College elector John Haggard reacts after Gov. Rick Snyder announced all 16 of Michigan's electoral votes for President-elect Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 in Lansing, Mich.



FILE - Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock speaks during an election watch party hosted by Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno at The Suburban Collection showplace in Novi, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.



The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for 16 fake Republican electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Michigan is photographed Tuesday, July 18, 2023.



FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, outside of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Mich.



FILE - Co-founder of Michigan Trump Republicans Meshawn Maddock's films while election challengers gather outside the room in the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots were being counted Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020.



FILE - A protester waves a Trump flag during rally organized by a group called Election Integrity Fund and Force at the Michigan State Capitol, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich.



FILE - Hank Choate, co-owner of Choate's Belly Acres farm, introduces republican candidate for governor Rick Snyder after the pair toured the farm in Liberty Township near Cement City, Mich., Monday, Oct. 25, 2010.



FILE - Amy Facchinello, a Grand Blanc school board member, cheers on a parent who spoke against the county's K-6 school mask mandate during public comment as more than 100 people pack the Harris Auditorium at a Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the county administration building in downtown Flint, Mich.


