The Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. The "Parent Trap" star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a "beautiful, healthy son" named Luai, her representative said Monday. "The family is over the moon in love," the statement said. Luai is an Arabic name that means "shield" or "protector." Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple live, according to Page Six. Lohan was once a tabloid mainstay but now keeps a lower profile. She has returned to acting, starring last year in Netflix's "Falling for Christmas" and in the streaming service's forthcoming romantic comedy "Irish Wish." In a June interview with Allure magazine, Lohan said she was thrilled about becoming a mother, and she opened up about balancing work and home life. "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she said. "It's overwhelming in a good way." Lohan said she sought guidance from her "Freaky Friday" co-star. "I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,'" she said.

Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to a filing by his attorney. The rocker, whose legal name is Brian Warner, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. A notice of intent filed Monday says Manson is expected to plead no contest to a single charge in a plea bargain. A no contest plea means Manson will not contest the charge without admitting guilt. He'll face a $1,200 fine with part of it suspended and 20 hours of community service within six months. He also would need to remain arrest-free and notify local police of any New Hampshire performances for two years. A judge would have to accept the plea, which is expected to be entered Thursday in Belknap County Superior Court. That's in place of a final pretrial hearing that was scheduled ahead of an August trial. According to a police affidavit, Manson approached Susan Fountain in the venue's stage pit area, put his face close to her camera and spit a "big lougee" at her. She was struck on both hands with saliva. He also is accused of approaching her a second time, blowing his nose on her arm and hands. His lawyer said at the time that the type of filming Fountain was doing commonly exposes videographers to "incidental contact" with bodily fluids. "The defendant's performance for the past 20 years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here," he wrote. "The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters."