Walmart's Open Call

for potential vendors

Walmart Inc. said Tuesday that it's now taking applications for its 10th annual Open Call.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners can apply to pitch their shelf-ready products that are grown, made or assembled in the United States to Walmart and Sam's Club buyers. They may also have a chance to sell their products on Walmart.com.

The company will take applications through Aug. 18. The application portal can be found at https://engage.walmart-jump.com/open-call-2023.

Selected applicants will have access to mentoring sessions with Walmart leaders and special guests. Then they'll have one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart and/or Sam's Club merchants.

Some finalists will see their products go straight to the store's shelves nationwide. Others may get their product into a limited number of stores or work with a mentor on product modifications.

Open Call will be held this year on Oct. 24-25, during Manufacturing Month. It's held at Walmart's headquarters in Bentonville.

The annual event began in 2014 when Walmart committed to support U.S. manufacturers.

-- Serenah McKay

AAA ditching some

policies in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. -- AAA won't renew "a very small percentage" of homeowners and auto insurance policies in hurricane-wracked Florida, joining other insurers in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State, the company said Tuesday.

AAA said in a statement that it wasn't leaving Florida, but that last year's hurricane season had led to an "unprecedented" rise in reinsurance rates, making it more costly to operate.

Officials with the company refused to say how many policies in Florida wouldn't be renewed but said that they were "higher exposure" package policies that bundle homeowners and auto policies and were underwritten by Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida.

"This is a decision we do not take lightly," the AAA statement said. "We acknowledge that this is a difficult time for those affected."

The affected policyholders already have been notified, and they can apply for auto coverage from sister carrier, Auto Club South Insurance.

-- The Associated Press

State index closes

at 856.85, up 10.56

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 856.85, up 10.56.

"Bank earnings helped push stocks higher on Tuesday despite disappointing economic data on industrial production and retail sales missing estimates and as some investors price in a quarter-point hike at the Federal Reserve meeting next week," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.