FOOTBALL

Player files lawsuit

A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school's leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The player, identified in the lawsuit only as John Doe, alleged Tuesday in the Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and Athletic Director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination. The player, who was on the football team from 2018 to 2022, had his filing submitted by the Chicago-based Salvi Law Firm. "It wasn't just confined to one bad actor," attorney Parker Stinar said in an interview with The Associated Press. The lawsuit allegations include naked players in locker rooms forcing freshmen to also strip naked and then perform various acts. It also accuses Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the "Wildcat Way." Northwestern spokesman Jon Yates said the school's policy is to not comment on the specifics of pending litigation. An emailed statement from Fitzgerald's defense team quoted his lawyer, Dan Webb, a former U.S. attorney, as saying, "the complaint has no validity as to Coach Fitzgerald and we will aggressively defend against these allegations with facts and evidence."

Saints' rookies on IL

New Orleans Saints third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the team has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp. Miller, a running back from TCU, has been placed on New Orleans' non-football injury list along with rookie receivers Shaq Davis and A.T. Perry, General Manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday. Saldiveri, an offensive lineman out of Old Dominion, has joined rookie defensive back Anthony Johnson on the Saints' physically unable to perform list. Under NFL rules, players who begin the regular season on a physically unable to perform list cannot play in their club's first four games. The Saints' opening practice of training camp is scheduled for July 26.

Giants lose LB for season

New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a season-ending knee injury during organized team activities, according to reports. He will miss the entire 2023 season. The move was made a week after league sources said that Davis underwent an undisclosed surgery this summer and was expected to be out long-term. Davis hasn't appeared in more than 10 games since his 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in three games with the Giants last season, including both postseason games, after being signed off the Lions' practice squad late in the season. The 2017 first-round pick from the University of Florida signed a one-year deal with the Giants in March and was expected to compete for a role at the inside linebacker position.

BASEBALL

Skenes gets top bonus

Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month's major league amateur draft, agreed Tuesday to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus. The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021. Skenes helped lead LSU to this year's NCAA title after transferring from Air Force. He was selected Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series after going 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 19 starts with 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings. His first step as a professional player will be to report to the Pirates' spring training complex in Bradenton, Fla. The Pirates will then decide when and where Skenes will make his debut. General Manager Ben Cherington said Skenes could win up pitching in the minor leagues this season or possibly in the Arizona Fall League.

Padres cut Odor

Infielder Rougned Odor was cut by the struggling San Diego Padres. who activated catcher Luis Campusano from the 60-day injured list before Tuesday night's game at Toronto. San Diego selected the contract of outfielder Taylor Kohlwey from Class AAA El Paso and recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas. Catcher Austin Nola and utilityman Brandon Dixon were optioned to El Paso, and right-hander Reiss Knehr was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL. A 10-year veteran who has also played for Baltimore and the New York Yankees, Odor was batting .210 with 4 home runs and 18 RBI in 59 games.

TENNIS

Kasatkina advances

Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggled before beating Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0 in the opening round of the Palermo (Italy) Open. Kasatkina held her Italian opponent to just seven points in the deciding set. She will next face fellow Russian Tatian Prozorova, who beat Nigina Abduraimova 6-3, 6-4. Third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt had a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain. Sherif will play Sofya Lansere, who lost in qualifying but was promoted to the main draw after Lucrezia Stefanini pulled out shortly before her scheduled opening match against Olga Danilovic with a shoulder injury. But Danilovic also withdrew because of a medical reason after losing the first set 6-3. Seventh-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States defeated Eva Vedder 7-6 (5), 6-1. Fourth-seeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto was upset by Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 and sixth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti lost 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 to Erika Andreeva. Fifth-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy beat Arantxa Rus 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Also advancing were Cristina Bucsa, Dayana Yastremska and Camila Osorio.

Borg's son wins

Leo Borg, the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg, won a main-draw match on the ATP tour for the first time Tuesday. The 20-year-old Borg put his hands on his hips and beamed broadly after sealing the win with an ace to record a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden. "It's crazy," Borg said after the match. "I have worked so hard for this so many years and some day you get the results." Borg had lost his previous two tour-level matches.