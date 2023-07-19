100 years ago

July 19, 1923

T.H. Smith, who lives on the Mabelvale Pike, was held in county jail last night on a charge of transporting liquor, after an exciting chase late yesterday afternoon when he was captured near the Twelfth street pike by Deputy Sheriffs Jaynes, Kerr and Pitman. The three officers ... gave chase to Smith near the juncture of the Nineteenth street pike with the old Hot Springs Road, about seven miles out of Little Rock at 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon. Smith ... turned off the road into the woods between the Nineteenth and the Twelfth street pikes, the officers pursuing. One of the wheels on the officers' car was broken in the rough going, but the chase was continued in commandeered cars, and Smith halted near the Twelfth street pike. Later, the officers retraced the route of the chase and found two 10-gallon kegs of moonshine liquor, supposed to have been abandoned by Smith in his flight.

50 years ago

July 19, 1973

The Little Rock police Tuesday charged Floyd Williams, 23 ... and Luther James Gray, 32, ... with armed robbery Monday of the Kroger Store at 1100 East Roosevelt Road. Lt. Harold Webb, the police information officer, said the charges were filed after an investigation revealed Williams had been spending a large amount of money in North Little Rock. The police said they recovered $824 in cash, $351 in food stamps and money orders ... A total of $3,300 cash, food stamps and money orders had been taken in the robbery.

25 years ago

July 19, 1998

PINE BLUFF -- Little Rock attorney John Walker has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he obstructed a police investigation last month, Walker's attorney said Friday. ... He was arrested June 24 in Pine Bluff after he reportedly approached police officer Terry Grace and said, "I want to watch how you abuse black people." Grace, who had stopped a man suspected of committing forgery, said Walker refused "to move on" when he asked him to do so.

10 years ago

July 19, 2013

MAYFLOWER -- The laboratory that examined a ruptured segment of an Exxon Mobil pipeline that spilled more than 100,000 gallons of crude oil into a Mayflower neighborhood said cracks in the pipe's seam were up to more than 1 foot long and were present "for an unknown period of time," according to a report filed with the federal government. Texas-based Hurst Metallurgical Research Laboratory Inc. submitted its findings on the Pegasus pipeline segment in a roughly 250-page report submitted to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration last week. ... The report's five-paragraph conclusion, obtained Thursday by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, said some cracking probably occurred immediately after the pipe was manufactured in 1947-48, and that cracking likely worsened over time. The underground pipeline broke open March 29 between two houses in the Northwoods subdivision. An estimated 147,000 gallons of heavy crude oil quickly spilled into residential yards, streets, a creek and a cove of Lake Conway, a popular fishing site.