PB OKs position to build business

Pine Bluff council members agreed in unison to fund an economic development specialist position during Tuesday's regular meeting.

The salary for the job is $51,000, which Mayor Shirley Washington said would be funded from the "city side" for the rest of this year but, starting in 2024, will be covered by the Economic Development budget. According to a job description, the specialist will work under supervision of Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development and implement, evaluate and/or report on the department's economic development activities.

In addition, the hire will work with business prospects in revitalization areas, assist with securing needed resources and attend various community meetings to support economic and community development objectives.

The resolution passed 8-0 in City Council and was sponsored by Lloyd Holcomb Jr. of Ward 1.

Friendship loan gets green light

An Arizona company issuing bonds to a Delaware fund to cover a loan by Friendship Education Foundation received council approval.

Under federal law, a public hearing had to be conducted in the jurisdiction where the impacted charter schools, managed by the foundation, are located and required approval by the governing body of the jurisdiction.

Ashley Edwards, an attorney with the Mitchell Williams law firm of Little Rock, represented Friendship in a hearing before the council during Tuesday's meeting.

Edwards said the purpose of the funds are to refinance Friendship Aspire Academy elementary schools at 3911 S. Hazel St. and 700 S. Main St. and will not exceed $22 million. The transaction has no impact on the city's budget.

The Arizona Industrial Development Authority is issuing bonds to Equitable Facilities Fund Inc. of Delaware or Equitable School Revolving Fund, the EFF's limited liability company affiliate, which is issuing the proceeds of the bonds to Friendship.

Sewer project

The council voted unanimously for use eminent domain to acquire easements toward a sewer project along University Drive from the 1700 block north to McFadden Road. Washington said the city will look to negotiate with property owners first for the needed easements.

Budget adjustments

The city is transferring $2,035,000 from the 2017 sales tax fund to Urban Renewal for downtown district project expenses and receiving $5,700 in contributions to Animal Control for its spay/neuter initiative.

First readings

Ten ordinances were read in City Council for the first time Monday, and some of them are proposed changes or additions to the city's non-uniformed employee handbook. Each ordinance must be read three times before the council can take action.

Among the proposals:

Employees should not serve as spokespeople for the city, and if the city is the subject of content created by the employee, that person must disclose they are an employee and their views don't represent those of the city. Also, employees are encouraged to launch their grievances through procedures in sections 2 and 5 of the handbook rather than air them on social media.

"Authorized Leave of Absence" will be known as "Authorized Medical Leave" and a new subsection will be known as "Authorized Personal Leave."

All non-uniformed employees are expected to be at their work stations at the beginning of their work shifts, and excessive absenteeism and tardiness are subject to disciplinary action up to, and including, termination.

Ward 3 Councilman Glen Brown Sr. took exception to the ordinance on tardiness, asking why such a policy has not been included in the handbook until now. Ward 1 Councilwoman LaTisha Brunson clarified the proposals, which Holcomb sponsored, were to address ongoing problems regarding perceived handbook violations.

Other first readings covered:

the limitation of years of service not applying to (re)appointments to the Planning Commission.

empowering the city clerk to conduct checks and balances in public funds and the viewing of such reports and documents.

requiring the city clerk to attest the mayor's signature and affix the city seal to an official document.

Other ordinances pertained to a requested special election to renew the five-eighths cent Go Forward Pine Bluff sales tax and add a three-eighths cent tax for police and fire departments.

Go Forward statement

Go Forward issued a statement of finances through July 11.

The balance was $6,119,674.66, with $481,540.67 in monthly revenue and $2,203,224.61 in yearly revenue, meeting 46% of the revenue budget. Expenses totaled $506,939.51 for the month and $1,302,098.66 for the year.

Among the key expenses were for a K-9 for Pine Bluff police ($27,000), a loan payoff of $1.9 million and $80,000 to the Group Violence Intervention. Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley said the Flock Camera System purchased with the sales tax was instrumental in identifying a suspect.

The private funds statement revealed a balance of minus $119,301.72, accounting for just $251.61 in revenue and $119,553.33 in total expenses. Of those expenses, $10,000 went toward the Pine Bluff School District millage increase campaign and $57,000 went toward the tax campaign.