Phoenix breaks its old record for 110-degree days in a row

On Tuesday, Phoenix reached a miserable milestone: It was the first time the city had measured 19 days in a row of 110-degree or higher temperatures, breaking a record set in 1974. The forecast called for a high of 117 degrees.

"Record Broken," the National Weather Service posted on Twitter. "As of 11:59 AM MST, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This is now the 19th straight day with a temperature that reaches or exceeds 110 degrees Fahrenheit, which breaks the previous record of 18 days set back in 1974, nearly 50 years ago."

People in the Southwest are used to brutal summers. Phoenix has had plenty of days that soar past 100 degrees. Water misters spritz patios, and neighborhoods and playgrounds clear out in the midday sun. Monsoons usually sweep through with refreshing relief. But this stagnant summer is testing even the hardiest, and putting many more people at risk.

With Tuesday's low of 94 degrees, the city has had nine straight days of temperatures that didn't go below 90 at night, breaking another record there, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Salerno, who called it "pretty miserable when you don't have any recovery overnight."

On Monday, the city also set a record for the hottest overnight low temperature: 95 degrees. During the day, the heat built up so early that the city hit the 110-degree mark a couple of minutes before noon.

The last time Phoenix didn't reach 110 degrees was June 29, when it hit 108.

The heat is particularly brutal and inescapable at the sprawling homeless encampment in central Phoenix known as "The Zone." Phoenix is slowly clearing tents block by block, but health care workers in the Zone say that regular counts show the number of people living there has remained the same or even grown.

There are barely any trees and, this July, people have been suffering second-degree burns after they pass out or fall asleep on the hot asphalt and sidewalks.

There are few sources of running water other than donated bottles and portable wash stations. So a spigot outside a shelter often has a line of people pouring water over their heads and filling up 5-gallon jugs to take back to their tents.

"This will likely be one of the most notable periods in our health record in terms of deaths and illness," said David Hondula, chief heat officer for the city. "Our goal is for that not to be the case."

For many in the city and across the Southwest, the searing temperatures have come with little relief: The monsoon season -- which typically brings cooling thunderstorms to the deserts of Arizona and New Mexico -- is arriving later than usual.

Less populous places than Phoenix have had longer hot streaks. Death Valley has had an 84-day streak of 110-degree temperatures.

























And all across the South, the heat has been not only strikingly severe, but also abnormally persistent.

This week, hot and humid conditions were expected to worsen along the Gulf Coast and throughout the Southeast, according to the weather service. Across the country, about 100 million people are under heat alerts. And even parts of Northern states, including Michigan, New York and Vermont, have recently broken daily temperature records.

In Palm Springs, Calif., a desert resort city, residents and tourists have been trying their best to keep cool in temperatures that spiked to around 115 degrees.

The heat can be especially brutal for those who were already dealing with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, drug addiction and heart disease, said Dr. Jerald Moser, a co-director of the emergency department at the Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz., where the heat wave has brought in more patients than usual. Temperatures are forecast to exceed 110 degrees there this week.

People without shelter or access to water are especially at risk, Moser said, adding that many of them wind up in emergency rooms after being found incapacitated on the ground, sometimes with secondary burns from the scorching sidewalks.

"We see people passing out from full-blown heat stroke with a core body temperature of 104 degrees," he said.

The persistent heat in the Southwest is the result of a high-pressure system that has been parked over the region for weeks. It has been particularly stubborn this year, delaying cooling storms.

The monsoon schedule varies from one year to the next, said Michael Crimmins, an environmental science professor at the University of Arizona in Tucson, so while it is not yet clear whether climate change is to blame for the heat wave's persistence, it has very likely made the daily high temperatures even higher.

In the Phoenix area, there have been 12 reported heat-related deaths this year through mid-June, and 40 more open cases where heat is being investigated as a factor, according to the medical examiner in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix.

Dr. Erik Mattison, director of the emergency department at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center in metro Phoenix, recalled a hiker in his 60s who was brought in last week with a core body temperature of 110 degrees.

"Heat makes people sick. Heat makes people die," Mattison said.

"And it's not just older people," he added. "We've seen professional athletes fall ill in the heat during training camp."

In Texas, the heat this year has prompted cotton plants, especially in the southern parts of the state, to bloom early. "It's running ahead of time, which is not good," said Josh McGinty, an agronomist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service whose office in Corpus Christi is bordered by cotton fields.

Normally during this time of year, a few bulbs would be starting to unfurl. Instead, McGinty said, "every fruit on the plant is open, and they shouldn't be. The heat is just shutting the plants down. They're in survival mode at this point." But even that, he said, is better than last year, when the cotton crop suffered even more because of droughts.

Farther east, residents of Southern states are bracing for a long spell of hot and muggy days. Heat indexes, which measure how hot it feels outside while accounting for both temperature and humidity, were expected to surpass 100 degrees this week in many cities, including Jackson, Miss., Montgomery, Ala., and Tallahassee, Fla.

Information for this article was contributed by Jacey Fortin and Mary Beth Gahan of The New York Times and by Seth Borenstein and Anita Snow of The Associated Press.