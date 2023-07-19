Police: Fireworks dispute preceded fatal July 4 shooting in Little Rock

A Little Rock man charged in a fatal shooting on the Fourth of July at a Baseline Road apartment complex told police that the killing followed a heated argument over fireworks, according to a document written by a police detective.



Officers responded around 10:36 p.m. on July 4 to the Pine Plaza apartments at 3801 Baseline Road after a man later identified as Ollie Jones, 39, called to say he had shot someone, according to the probable cause affidavit.



Police said they found another man, later identified as Jalen Johnson, 26, of Little Rock, shot, and he died of his wounds at the scene.



Jones waived his Miranda rights and told police he got into an argument with Johnson, who had been shooting fireworks in a way Jones thought was unsafe, the affidavit states. During the dispute, which became physical, Jones said, he was not armed. The affidavit does not offer details on the physical altercation between the two men.



Johnson stopped shooting off the fireworks after the argument, Jones told police, and Jones went back to his apartment, where he armed himself with a .40 caliber Glock pistol he placed in his pants pocket. When Jones came back out of his apartment, he told police, Johnson started to yell at him and approach him.



According to the affidavit, Jones told detectives he saw Johnson reach into his own pants pocket, prompting him to draw his Glock and shoot Johnson several times. Detectives did not find a gun or any other weapon on Johnson’s person or nearby his body, the affidavit states.

A witness at the scene corroborated Jones’ statement, the affidavit says. It says the witness told police Johnson was standing on the upstairs walkway outside an apartment unit when Jones shot him.



Jones pleaded innocent in Little Rock District Court to a charge of first-degree murder on July 5. Court records show he was released from the Pulaski County jail on July 7 after posting a $100,000 bond.