Precautions urged as Arkansas temperatures near 100 degrees

Arkansas temperatures this week will continue in the near triple-digits, with the heat index soaring around 110, due to a "heat dome" expanding across the Southern part of the country.

A heat dome is created by high pressure resulting in a bubble-like system that can trap heat, causing temperatures to rise and idle across areas for an extended period of time, said Willie Gilmore, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office.

"It's not exactly uncommon in the summertime," Gilmore said. "It comes in waves. We'll have a dome of pressure move over and then it backs away from us."

Historically, the domes mean less breeze, which adds to the intensity of the heat, Gilmore said.

"In that instance, if you're outside trying to do stuff, it's just a terrible situation," he added. "It can make your body really go into stress mode."

Today, temperatures are forecast to peak near 100 degrees, with a heat index near 110, according to Justin Condry, a weather service meteorologist. The high for Thursday is forecast to be 99 degrees with a heat index near 110, Condry said.

Both Condry and Gilmore said residents can expect some relief on Friday and into the weekend as the high pressure system shifts away from the area.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to peak around 88 degrees with a heat index ranging from low-to-mid 90s due to a weak cold front, Condry said. This trend will continue on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the lower 90s.

In the meantime, state officials are urging residents across the Natural State to take precautions and check in on one another as the rising temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses.

According to Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, fainting, excessive sweating, cool, pale or clammy skin, a weak but rapid pulse and muscle cramps.

Heat stroke symptoms include headache and confusion, a lack of sweat, dry, hot and/or red skin and a strong rapid pulse.

Nausea and throwing up are symptoms of both heat-related illnesses, according to the ambulance service.

The ambulance service encourages those experiencing a heat stroke to call 911. Those experiencing heat exhaustion are encouraged to go to an air conditioned area, drink water and take a cool shower.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Aaron Gilkey said the city is monitoring the heat and providing assistance where it can.

"We take precautions regarding city employees who work outdoors, including setting summer hours for some departments," Gilkey said. "And when the heat index reaches 105 or higher, employees are assigned to duties inside or in air-conditioned equipment."

Gilkey said the Fire Department is carrying ice, water and cooling fans in its units during summer weather when personnel have to be in the heat.

"With any excessive heat event, MEMS would remind everyone to stay hydrated, limit time outside, seek shade, be observant for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke, and check on elderly neighbors and friends," Gilkey said. "If anyone you see or know is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion or stroke, don't hesitate to call 911."

Cooling centers will remain open in some communities so residents can temporarily escape the heat.

According to a news release, four centers in Little Rock will be open for the next few days.

The centers are at the Dunbar Community Center at 1001 W. 16th St., the East Little Rock Community Center at 2500 E. Sixth St., the Southwest Community Center at 6401 Baseline Road and the Stephens Community Center at 3720 W. 18th St.

Each location will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, the news release said.

North Little Rock officials are monitoring the temperatures but don't have plans to open a cooling center today, city spokeswoman Shara Brazear said.

In Cabot, a cooling center will be open at American Legion Post 71 at 208 N. First St. if the temperature reaches 100 degrees or the heat index is at or above 105.