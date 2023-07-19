Protests in Israel against plan intensify

JERUSALEM -- Tens of thousands of protesters on Tuesday blocked highways and train stations and massed in central Tel Aviv during a day of countrywide demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul plan.

The protests, now in their seventh month, have taken on a sense of urgency in recent days as Netanyahu and his allies in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, march ahead with the program. The first bill in the package -- a measure that seeks to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers -- could become law as soon as next week.

The unrest also cast a shadow over a visit to the White House by Israel's figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, who was invited to Washington to celebrate Israel's 75th anniversary.

Herzog, a political centrist, has been involved in behind-the-scenes efforts to broker a compromise on the judicial overhaul, which has strained relations between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden.

Biden, who has criticized the overhaul plan, said the U.S. commitment to Israel was strong and the bond between the two countries was "unbreakable."

Netanyahu and his allies say the overhaul is needed to rein in the powers of an unelected judiciary -- particularly the Supreme Court -- that they believe is overly interventionist in government decisions.

Their opponents, representing a wide cross-section of Israeli society, say the plan is a power grab by Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies that will destroy the country's fragile system of checks and balances. They also say the prime minister, who is on trial for corruption charges, and his allies are motivated by various grievances against the justice system.

















Late Tuesday, protesters thronged outside the U.S. diplomatic offices, packed the central square of Tel Aviv and crippled the city's main highway. Police on horseback galloped among the crowds, trying to clear them away.

Earlier, demonstrators, many of them reservists, created human chains and blocked one of the entrances to Israel's military headquarters in central Tel Aviv.

Israel's military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, warned that a refusal to report for duty "harms the army and the security of the state of Israel."

The Israel Medical Association also announced that doctors would hold a two-hour strike today in protest of the legislation. Emergency operations will proceed as normal, said Dr. Hagai Levine, a former head of Israel's association of public health doctors.

Police said at least 45 people were arrested on public disturbance charges.

Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies, for instance, fear the courts will strip away exemptions that allow young religious men to skip otherwise compulsory military service in order to pursue seminary studies.

The protesters, on the other hand, are largely members of Israel's secular, middle class who believe the government is planning to clamp down on their way of life and on the country's liberal traditions.

The weekly mass protests led Netanyahu to suspend the overhaul in March, but he revived the plan last month after compromise talks with the political opposition collapsed.

The law is meant to serve as a safeguard against corruption and improper appointments to key positions. But Netanyahu's allies look at it as an infringement on the powers of elected officials.

The bill has already received preliminary approval in the Knesset and is scheduled to receive formal approval next week unless Netanyahu decides to freeze the legislation.

The protests continued as Herzog landed in Washington. He was to address Congress today.

Information for this article was contributed by Julia Frankel and Sam McNeil of The Associated Press.