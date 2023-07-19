Retiring Myers honored by ASU-Mountain Home

Though Robin Myers will retire as chancellor of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home at the end of this month, he'll be chancellor emeritus, and his name will be associated with ASU-Mountain Home's technical education center, which he was instrumental in creating.

The ASU System board of trustees voted unanimously for both resolutions during a special meeting Tuesday morning, and Myers learned of those honors during his retirement ceremony that afternoon.

ASU-Mountain Home had "almost non-existent" technical education programming when Myers arrived in Mountain Home more than a decade ago, but his leadership was integral in development of new technical programs and the technical center, a "beautiful, state-of-the-art facility off campus in the community," said Chuck Welch, president of the ASU System. Therefore, this "campus" -- located on U.S. 62 West in Mountain Home -- will be known as the Robin L. Myers Technical Education Campus.

"I think people will tell me the thing that they like the most that I have done here is the technical center," Myers said in a news release Tuesday from the ASU System. "Being able to work with community partners, find a location and establish a technical center and establish all of those programs is something I'm proud of. I'm humbled by the recognition I have been given."

Technical education was an immediate priority for Myers and Welch, and "knowing that there would be an enhanced focus on workforce development and technical education, we talked about how that would fit on this campus and in this setting," Welch said in the same news release. "He worked with the Czeschin and Zimmerman families and took a former car dealership on Highway 62 West and built what I believe is one of the most unique technical education centers in the state."

In March, Myers announced his intent to retire at the end of July, after 11 years in Mountain Home. He joined the school after seven years at Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville.

His vision was the motivating force behind a rebranding initiative, which resulted in the emergence of a unique, stylized logo for ASU-Mountain Home, as well as a mascot, the TrailBlazer owl, and his "responsible, caring leadership ensured the safe and effective continuity of services for faculty, staff, and students during the pandemic," according to the ASU System. "His commitment to community partnerships led to the creation of a disc golf course; a first-class, all-purpose walking/biking trail; and the community-wide holiday festival, Coulter Celebration of Lights," on campus.

Myers has provided "exemplary service," and he's certainly earned the "honorary designation" of chancellor emeritus, Welch said Tuesday.

"The opportunity to help students in this state has been a blessing for me and my wife," Myers explained last month. "It's been a wonderful experience working" at ASU-Mountain Home.

"We get paid to help students," he added. "What a pleasure -- and legacy."

Myers "will be missed, but we have a great replacement" in Bentley Wallace, said Jerry Morgan, chairman of the ASU System board of trustees.

Wallace, who has been president of South Arkansas College in El Dorado since 2020, was selected last month to take over for Myers in Mountain Home on Aug. 1.

ASU-Mountain Home "is an invaluable resource for the people and communities in the region, whether that is to pursue a short-term workforce credential, a two-year degree, lifelong learning opportunities, or to enjoy the broad variety of cultural events at the college," Wallace noted last month in an ASU-Mountain Home news release. "Building on a rich history of student success, I am excited to carry on important legacies and blaze new trails while working with the amazing team" at ASU-Mountain Home.

"It's never easy to hire a replacement for someone like Robin Myers, but I am confident that Bentley will continue to move this institution forward," Welch said in the same news release. "Robin and his team -- like Ed Coulter before him -- have created a strong foundation in Mountain Home for higher education and workforce training."