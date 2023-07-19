SEC media days report: Hogs talk Arkansas-Texas matchup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The entries of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC in 2024 have been a frequent topic at SEC football media days with many media members who cover those teams in attendance asking questions of players and coaches.

The Arkansas tandem of quarterback KJ Jefferson and tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders were asked what they thought about renewing the Razorbacks’ rivalry with Texas.

“I would love to see Texas play Arkansas every year,” Jefferson said.

The Razorbacks downed Texas 40-21 on Sept. 11, 2021, before a rollicking crowd of 74,531 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, with many of them rushing the field after the decisive rout.

Arkansas rushed for 333 yards in that game with tailbacks Sanders, Trelon Smith, AJ Green and Dominique Johnson all running for touchdowns. Jefferson rushed for 73 yards and completed 14 of 19 passes for 138 yards.

“I ain’t going to lie, I loved it my first year when we played against Texas,” Sanders said. “It was a different atmosphere, a different fan base. I feel like that’s going to be a good rivalry.”

Said Jefferson, “That crowd, it was crazy. I’ve never been a part of nothing like that. To see that it was actually a big rivalry game like it was and for us to come out victorious and for the fans to storm the field, I mean that was something that you dream about and you see as a kid watching it on TV that you want to be part of. To actually be a part of it was a surreal moment.”

Jacked-up Jackson

Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson said he has put on 45 pounds since the Razorbacks downed Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime in the Liberty Bowl, bulking up from 238 pounds to 283.

“I feel like most of it is good weight,” Jackson said. “I’m moving faster than I’ve ever clocked on my Catapult so I’m moving well. I feel like I’ve put on good weight and I’m excited for this season.”

Coach Sam Pittman noted that despite the increased weight, Jackson has clocked more than 20 mph on the Catapult, a device the Razorbacks use to record metrics and performance.

“I want to say it was right above 20 [mph], think 20.4 or something like that,” Jackson said.

Jackson gave credit to new strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders and nutritionist Brooks Gillerlain for helping him transform his body.

Talkin’ time

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman made his third consecutive appearance at SEC media days. The event wasn’t held in 2020 before Pittman’s first season during covid-19.

“Obviously once you know what to expect, it gets easier,” Pittman said. “Honestly, I’m still nervous about going in the big room. I don’t know why. I do interviews all the time. But they grade you and all that kind of stuff. You don’t want to be last. If I can get close to the bottom, but not last, I’ll be OK.”

Pittman, quarterback KJ Jefferson, tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and defensive end Landon Jackson flew to Nashville early Wednesday to represent the Razorbacks.

“I’ll be honest with you, coming on the plane, it’s just an honor,” Pittman said. “I’m the head coach at Arkansas and they’re flying us in a private plane.

“I’m around KJ and Rocket and Landon. And I’m the head coach at Arkansas. It’s a really, really neat deal and I’m very honored to be a part of y’all’s day, media day.”

Quincey question

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said an important milestone is looming in the next few weeks for Quincey McAdoo, the sophomore who was injured in a rollover car wreck in May.

McAdoo has been rehabbing since the accident on I-49 that led to a neck injury.

“I think he’s going to be cleared a little bit more in three to four weeks, and then we’ll go from there,” Pittman said. “I think that there’s a great chance he’ll get back to 100%. I just don’t know how long that’s going to be. Whether it’s for me to say that he’ll have an opportunity to play this year would probably be premature on that.”

McAdoo, a Clarendon High product who signed as a receiver, blossomed late in the season after moving to cornerback and wound up ranking 12th on the team with 30 tackles in nine games, including four starts. He also had four pass breakups, two interceptions, one sack and one blocked kick.

“We’re just hoping that he can come back and live a normal, full life, and if that happens to have football in it, then so be it,” Pittman said.

Leach love

Sam Pittman was asked if he has taken over the mantle of college football’s most colorful and entertaining coach after the passing of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach.

“Man … I couldn’t come close to him,” Pittman said. “We miss him, don’t we? We do. A lot of fun, and honest as the day is long. And he’s thought about a lot of his answers and some he didn’t.”

Pittman said he didn’t know Leach that well, but when someone asked if he was attending Leach’s funeral his response was, “I am because he would be at mine. That’s just what kind of guy he was.”

“Incredible man and let’s be honest, we miss him. The game will miss him as well.”

Pittman took another minute to praise Mississippi State for elevating Zach Arnett into the head coaching role to follow Leach.

“He’s the right hire for them,” he said. “He’s a good coach. We talk a lot about the other part of it, but I think Zach Arnett is going to do a heck of a job with Mississippi State.”

Even in Italy

Alabama Coach Nick Saban figured he wouldn’t be recognized earlier this summer when he and his wife, Terry, took a vacation trip to Italy.

“I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got ‘Roll Tided’ everywhere we went,” Saban said. “Even in the Ferrari plant — we had a tour of the Ferrari plant, and these cats don’t even speak English — and we’re getting ‘Roll Tide.’

“I guess we must have a pretty decent brand, and I’m talking about the University of Alabama now.”

Saban said he wasn’t looking forward to the trip but he enjoyed it.

“Didn’t really want to go, but it was a fabulous time,” Saban said. “And I would recommend anybody do it. Lots of good culture, great architecture, art. A lot of good things to see.”

Razorbacks “Redemption”

The SEC Network will air the documentary “Redemption” this fall on the 25th anniversary of Arkansas’ 28-24 loss at No. 1 Tennessee, in which a late fumble by quarterback Clint Stoerner helped set up the Vols’ game-winning touchdown.

The documentary will focus on Stoerner and Arkansas All-American guard Brandon Burlsworth, a former walk-on who died in a car accident in April 1999 after being a third-round NFL Draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts.

Full details regarding the November premiere of “Redemption” will be announced later, but the documentary’s title presumably is a reference to Arkansas’ 28-24 victory over Tennessee in 1999, when Stoerner hit Anthony Lucas for the game-winning touchdown.

NoHo follow

Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson laughed when he was asked if anyone ever told him he looked like the actor Anthony Carrigan, who plays the character of “NoHo Hank” on the HBO show “Barry.”

“He actually follows me on Instagram,” Jackson said, referencing the 40-year-old Carrigan. “We follow each other. … He followed me two months ago, and I followed him back, because I’d heard about him.

“Never seen the show. I might have to watch it.”

Jackson engagement

Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson said he recently became engaged to Grace Duffer, who also attends Arkansas.

Jackson and Duffer have been going out since they were in high school in Texarkana, Texas. They plan to marry on April 6, 2024, in Fayetteville.

Liberty issues

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey didn’t go into specifics, but in introducing Coach Sam Pittman on Wednesday he referenced the Razorbacks’ 55-53 win over Kansas in triple overtime in the Liberty Bowl.

“Plenty of questions at the end of that game,” Sankey said.

Pac-12 officials made several key calls late in that game that went against Arkansas and extended the game. Receiver Matt Landers’ elbow appeared to hit the ground prior to a fumble that Kansas recovered late in the fourth quarter as Arkansas was trying to salt away a 38-23 lead.

The replay review upheld the “no fumble” call on the field and Kansas drove for a touchdown with 1:05 remaining. The Jayhawks recovered an onside kick, scored a touchdown and converted a two-point play to force overtime.

Arkansas would have won in double overtime before officials flagged Quincey McAdoo for targeting on an unsuccessful two-point conversion try. The Jayhawks converted the two-point play after the penalty. The NCAA later overturned the targeting call, meaning McAdoo would not be subject to a first half suspension in the Razorbacks’ season opener against Western Carolina.