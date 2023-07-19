Three people arrested on charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Ivory Roberts, 36, of 2251 E. Cinnamon Way in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Roberts was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

Joshua Tullos, 41, of 1298 Electric Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Tullos was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Aaron Martinez, 20, of Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Martinez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.