Tresh’s homer snaps a 2-2 tie for the Naturals

Naturals 5, Drillers 2

SPRINGDALE -- Catcher Luca Tresh hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie and help the Northwest Arkansas Naturals down the Tulsa Drillers in Texas League baseball on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Tulsa tied it 2-2 on Imanol Vargas' 13th homer in the top of the sixth. But Tresh added a two-run blast off Ben Harris (1-3) to give Northwest Arkansas a 4-2 lead and the Naturals never looked back.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said his team kept the momentum on its side most of the night.

"That was kind of a big hit," Sheids said of Tresh's homer. "We never lost the lead, which was big. We had a tie but never lost the lead. We got good starting pitching from Drew [Parrish] and the bullpen was great again. And we got some timely hits. That's always fun. Pitching and defense [are key]. It's always been that way and it always will be. It hasn't changed."

The Naturals still lead the Texas League in errors and are at the bottom in hitting. But Shields said the overall defense has improved and the team's situational hitting has improved.

"It's gotten better as the season's gone on," Shields said. "I think they've settled in and are playing better defense. We're getting them over, getting them in. I think we're doing a better job. A little momentum and we'll see if we can keep it going [today]."

Tresh accounted for two of the Naturals' five hits, drove in two runs and scored one.

The Naturals added to the lead as Morgan McCullough scored from third on a wild pitcb by Tulsa reliever Robbie Peto to make it 5-2.

Relievers Andrew McInvale, Yefri Del Rosario and John McMillon combined for three scoreless innings to close out the win. McMillon notched his second save in a hitless ninth inning.

Parrish (1-2) picked up the win for Northwest Arkansas. He allowed 2 runs on 6 hits, struck out 4 and didn't walk a batter.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Tyler Tolbert led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Peyton Wilson's fielder's choice ground ball.

The Naturals re-took the lead in the bottom of the third when Peyton Wilson hit into a 3-6 double play, but Tolbert scored for a 2-1 advantage.

First baseman Brandon Lewis went 2 for 3 for the Drillers.

The Naturals announced a roster move Tuesday afternoon. Pitcher Will Fleming, a right-hander, was transferred to the Naturals, while Northwest Arkansas' Ronald Medrano (1-1, 4.76 ERA) was released.

Fleming is 3-2 with a 3.92 ERA at High-A Quad Cities. He made 11 starts in his 13 appearances, working 59 2/3 innings.