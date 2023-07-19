Trump focus in Jan. 6 criminal investigation

Former President Donald Trump is facing a possible second federal indictment after receiving a so-called target letter from the special counsel, Jack Smith, in connection with the criminal investigation into Trump's efforts to hold onto power after he lost the 2020 election.

It was not clear what aspects of the sprawling investigation the letter may be related to. The investigation has examined an array of schemes that Trump and his allies had used to try to stave off defeat, including the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

The letter was the second from Smith notifying Trump that he is a target in a federal investigation. The first, in June, was in connection to the inquiry into Trump's handling of national defense material after he left office and into alleged obstruction of efforts to retrieve it.

Days after that letter became public, Trump was charged with 37 criminal counts covering seven different violations of federal law.

Trump disclosed his receipt of the latest target letter in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that assailed Smith, calling him "deranged." He wrote that he had received the letter Sunday and been given four days to report to a grand jury -- an invitation he is expected to decline.

Smith's office declined to comment. White House officials also declined to comment, citing a decision by President Joe Biden -- who could face Trump in a 2024 rematch -- to keep Justice Department investigations independent.

















The former president spent weeks after the 2020 election publicly insisting that he had won and looking for ways to remain in power, at one point reportedly considering whether to use the apparatus of government to seize voting machines. Ultimately, he encouraged a crowd at a rally near the White House to march to the Capitol as Biden's electoral victory was being certified. Members of the mob stormed the building, some chanting "Hang Mike Pence!" and others hunting for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Federal grand juries in Washington have been hearing evidence in the criminal investigation into Trump's efforts to reverse his election loss. That suggests that any charges would be tried in the nation's capital, where the Justice Department has won guilty pleas or convictions in hundreds of cases related to the assault on the Capitol.

Trump disclosed the existence of the letter Tuesday morning after a news inquiry into whether he had been told he was a target of the investigation. "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," he wrote on Truth Social.

A target letter is an official piece of correspondence from the Justice Department informing a person that they are actively being investigated.

Congressional Republicans defended Trump, claiming that he was being unfairly targeted by the Biden administration.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had previously criticized Trump for his actions that day, accused Democrats of trying to "weaponize government to go after their number one opponent."

Trump, since leaving office, has increasingly downplayed the events of Jan. 6, describing the rally he held that day as a "lovefest" and "a beautiful thing." He has also embraced defendants jailed for their alleged roles in the insurrection, including promising to pardon a "large portion" and to issue an official apology to them if he is reelected.

Smith, who was appointed in November to investigate Trump, is a former prosecutor with experience in bringing high-stakes cases against politicians in the United States and abroad.

PRIMARY RIVALS REACT

The reaction from Trump's rivals in the 2024 Republican primary was notably muted. Trump still had defenders -- including his top competitor in polls, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida -- who cast him as a victim of "politicization" of the Justice Department.

Some candidates seemed visibly tired of having to continually respond to Trump's legal troubles at the expense of talking about anything else, and some did not say anything at all.

Nikki Haley, who served as United Nations ambassador under Trump and is now running against him, sounded exasperated when asked on Fox News about the investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the Capitol. She called it a "distraction" from important issues such as foreign policy, border security and the national debt.

"The rest of this primary election is going to be in reference to Trump -- it's going to be about lawsuits, it's going to be about legal fees, it's going to be about judges, and it's just going to continue to be a further and further distraction," Haley said. "And that's why I am running, is because we need a new generational leader. We can't keep dealing with this drama."

She notably did not repeat what she said when Trump was indicted last month on charges relating to his retention of classified documents: that the charges were evidence of "prosecutorial overreach, double standards and vendetta politics."

A candidate who has been one of Trump's most forceful defenders, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, went so far last month as to urge every 2024 contender to pledge to pardon him if elected. On Tuesday, he continued to defend Trump -- but not in as fiery terms as before.

"I would have made very different judgments than President Trump did, but a bad judgment is not a crime," Ramaswamy said through a spokesperson. "It's a mistake to say he was responsible for Jan. 6. The real cause was systematic and pervasive censorship in the lead-up to those events."

DeSantis, for his part, said that any indictment would be part of "an attempt to criminalize politics and to try to criminalize differences," while also saying that Trump should have "come out more forcefully" to stop his supporters from storming the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is among the few vocally anti-Trump candidates and is not polling well, reiterated his call for Trump to suspend his campaign.

"I have said from the beginning that Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6 should disqualify him from ever being president again," Hutchinson said in a statement. He added, "Anyone who truly loves this country and is willing to put the country over themselves would suspend their campaign for president of the United States immediately."

Another low-polling candidate, former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, was scathing: "Losing to Joe Biden was so humiliating to Donald Trump that he was willing to let people die for his lies about a stolen election," he said in a statement. He added, "Trump's inaction then, and now being a target in the investigation, proves he's not fit for office."

In other corners, silence reigned. The campaigns of Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Pence -- who, by certifying the election results on Jan. 6, made an enemy of his former boss -- had no comment Tuesday morning.

But, in a nod to the political inescapability of Trump's legal troubles, Pence's spokesperson, Devin O'Malley, said that Pence would be making television appearances later in the day and would probably be asked about it then.

STILL THE FRONTRUNNER

Trump remains the Republican party's dominant frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race, despite indictments in New York and in Florida, which appear to have had little impact on his standing in the crowded GOP field.

The indictments also have helped his campaign raise millions of dollars from supporters, though he raised less after the second indictment than after the first one, raising questions about whether subsequent charges will have the same impact.

A fundraising committee backing Trump's candidacy began soliciting contributions just hours after he revealed the new letter, casting the investigation as "just another vicious act of Election Interference on behalf of the Deep State to try and stop the Silent Majority from having a voice in your own country."

Trump traveled Tuesday to Iowa, where he was taping a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The Trump indictments have proven politically challenging for some of Trump's rivals, who must be mindful of his deep support among many of the party's primary voters.

Asked about the letter during a press conference in South Carolina, DeSantis said he hadn't seen it, but delivered his most forceful critique to date of Trump's inaction on Jan. 6.

"I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn't do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully," DeSantis said. However, he added, "But to try to criminalize that, that's a different issue entirely."

Information for this article was contributed by Maggie Haberman, Alan Feuer, Ben Protess and Maggie Astor of The New York Times and by Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press.