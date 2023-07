The University of Arkansas at Monticello presented 433 awards to 407 spring 2023 graduates, including several from White Hall, according to a news release.

White Hall graduates and degrees included:

Jerry Don Earnest -- Bachelor of Science degree.

Bethany Gere -- Master of Arts in Teaching degree.

Stephanie Easterly Hayslip -- Master of Arts in Teaching degree.

Taylor McGarity -- Associate of Arts degree.

Details: UAM Registrar's Office: (870) 460-1034.