UAMS celebrates opening of Radiation Oncology Center

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Tuesday held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Radiation Oncology Center, which will house the state's first proton therapy center, set to open in October.

The $65 million Radiation Oncology Center, a three-level, 58,000 square-foot building, is the only cancer center in Arkansas to offer Ethos Adaptive Therapy, a form of X-ray radiation that adapts to patients whose tumors may change in shape and position over the course of their treatment, according to a UAMS news release.

"Each element of this facility has been carefully designed to meet the highest standards for technology, innovation and patient comfort," said Dr. Fen Xia, chair at UAMS' department of radiation and oncology. "Our center's true strengths lie not only in the advanced technology, but in our amazing team."

She said the center is dedicated to treating adults and children with cancer through radiation therapy and "cutting-edge technology.

The planned Proton Center of Arkansas is a collaboration between UAMS, Baptist Health, Arkansas Children's and Proton International, according to the news release.

Proton therapy is a form of radiation treatment that uses proton particles to destroy tumors in hard-to-reach areas and that reduces the amount of healthy tissue exposed to radiation.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said having access to cancer treatment without leaving the state is vital for patients in Arkansas.

"Many of you know that last year I was actually diagnosed with thyroid cancer," Sanders said. "It was an incredibly hard time for our family ... but we kept the faith, and we persevered and it was strengthened by the fact that I was able to get the best treatment right here in the state of Arkansas."

Sanders said the center will help solidify Little Rock's status as a "mecca" for health care.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said having this cancer facility provides hope for Arkansans.

"It's more than just this building, it's about creating access to healthcare," Scott said. "It's about understanding that you cannot create access without all doctors, nurses and staff to ensure that we continue to be great, and by doing that we ensure that every resident in this state has hope."

The center at 3900 W. Capitol Ave. was funded through a bond issue approved by the UA system board of trustees.

Other projects funded by bonds include an $85 million Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital that opened in May.

Additionally, a UAMS child development center, financed through a federal tax credit program, is expected to open next spring.

Ly is a Report for America corps member.