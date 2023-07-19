UAPB past, present meet at summit

KPMG hosted the 2023 National HBCU Business Deans Roundtable and Student Summit at their KPMG Lakehouse in Orlando, Florida, in June.

Lawrence Awopetu, interim dean of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Business and Management, and two UAPB Business and Management students attended and met with UAPB alumni, according to a news release.

The 2023 Summit brought together more than 50 HBCU-partnering business school deans, students, and corporate sponsors. The three-day event provided participants with opportunities for education, exposure, and engagement with professionals from industry-leading organizations, HBCU business deans, students, and alums.

Two UAPB School of Business and Management students attended the Students' Summit portion: Eriyunna Miller, a business administration major, and Katlin Pridgeon, an accounting major.

"The student roundtable summit was nothing short of amazing," Miller said. "I enjoyed the opportunities they presented us to come out of our shells and show our true potential. I was around people that are so much like me yet so different. It's important because they motivated me to continue to try my best and be the best version of myself. This experience will stay with me for a lifetime."

Pridgeon said it was an honor to be selected to attend the HBCU Roundtable Summit.

"I learned so much information from different corporate companies that will help me to succeed in the future," Pridgeon said. "Also, I met great students from HBCUs and employers from all over the country that I can now network and possibly be employed with. Overall, this experience was a blessing and helped me prepare for my career after college. I will always remember the great advice and knowledge given at the event. I am forever appreciative of this opportunity and hope to be able to attend another special event like this."

The UAPB dean and faculty attendees also met with KPMG employees who were also UAPB alumni. The UAPB group visited with Adrianne Henderson, KPMG Technology Assurance managing director, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from UAPB, and Shaquita Banks, KPMG HBCU recruiter/DEI senior associate, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and management.

Details: UAPB School of Business and Management at https://www.uapb.edu/academics/school_of_business_and_management.aspx.