UAPB receives donations for teams

New football and golf facilities are coming to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff following a donation from a local couple.

Bill and Sharri Jones presented a pair of checks totaling $110,000 to UAPB during a Tuesday gathering at the J. Thomas May Field House at Simmons Bank Field. They donated $100,000 to the football team to build a new locker room, with the other $10,000 going to the men's golf team.

Athletic Director Chris Robinson said these donations will help UAPB compete with the other schools in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, as well as the state of Arkansas.

"Bill and Sharri and their family have been an integral part of UAPB and its growth, and they've continued to do so," Robinson said. "They're leaders in this initiative, and we're looking for more and more people to get behind ... for us to continue to compete and be able to get some of the best athletes, attract the right students, the best coaches and all those things, too."

Bill Jones is the CEO of Sissy's Log Cabin, while Sharri Jones is the executive secretary. Both graduated from Pine Bluff High School, and Sharri also graduated from UAPB in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. They have previously donated to the UAPB baseball team.

Sharri said her experience as a UAPB student made her want to donate to her alma mater.

"Here, you're not a number; you're a person," she said. "Your teachers know you. The coaches know you, and we want to give back. We love UAPB. A.D. Robinson is fantastic. Everybody here is so kind and good to us."

Robinson said some initial phases of construction have already begun, but UAPB is pausing until after football season. He said UAPB hopes to have the new locker room ready by recruiting season.

The current locker room contains little more than the lockers themselves. The plans for the new locker room include TVs, couches, LED lights and more to bring it up to the standard of other locker rooms in the SWAC.

Football coach Alonzo Hampton said the new locker room will help with recruiting, but he hopes it also encourages the players to spend more time in the field house.

"Really, I think what it does, most important, is just bring our team back together, closer," Hampton said. "Just the bond that you have. The locker room is sacred, and a lot of time, our guys, there wasn't anything in there, so they didn't spend a lot of time in there. We want them over here in the building as much as possible to get around their coaches, get around their teammates."

The men's golf team will use its donation to fund new equipment, including putting simulators. The Golden Lions are coming off their first NCAA regionals appearance. They won four of their six tournaments last season and won the SWAC title by 29 strokes, earning a spot in the Norman Regional at the University of Oklahoma.

The Joneses live at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Bill Jones said he met a UAPB golfer on the course one day and found out the Golden Lions didn't have a great course on which to practice.

Jones said he convinced the country club board to allow UAPB access to the course, and club members now regularly play with Golden Lion golfers.

"It's just really brought everybody together," Jones said. "The kids are just unbelievably polite. They walk. They're always in uniform. They help out there. They've helped with cart path projects. They've done all sorts of things, so it's really been a tremendous unifier."