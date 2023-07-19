UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Central’s Daniel Culberson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Central’s Daniel Culberson.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 6-0, 170 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he played in all 31 games and averaged 22 minutes, 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4 assists, and had a 1.75:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He also averaged 2.2 deflections and 1.3 steals per game.

Interest: New Mexico State, Iona, Air Force, College of Charleston, Southern Arkansas, Ouachita Baptist, Old Dominion, Colorado College, William Jewell and Washburn Ichabod

Coach Brian Ross:

“[He] has been the fastest player on the court in every game we’ve ever played. He is an extremely hard worker, always in the gym at least 90 minutes before school starts. He’s a leader in every way. He’s a hard worker in the classroom and has excellent character. He’s unselfish and he’s humble. He’s the type of kid you hope your own sons grow up to be like.

“As I mentioned, he’s been reluctant to shoot the three very much before, but he’s put the time in and now it’s time to let it fly. He only made 9 threes his junior year, but he was 9 of 20 – 45%. We were encouraging him to shoot more, but he was just more comfortable driving to the rim. This summer he shot 41% on over four attempts per game. That’s a great sign for us if he’s willing to attempt more threes and continue to make them at that rate.

“I think he’s going to have a fantastic senior season. I’m sure he will find a great college program to be a part of, and whoever that is will have gotten a great kid.”



