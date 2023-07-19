Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. House group focuses on relationships involving Marshall Islands, other Pacific nations

Bomb testing compensation sticky point in renewal talks by Alex Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, leads a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The hearing, which was on America's energy and mineral potential, was Westerman's first as chairman under the new Republican-majority House. (AP/Mariam Zuhaib)

WASHINGTON -- A U.S.

Print Headline: House group reviews pacts with islands

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT