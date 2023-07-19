U.S. House group focuses on relationships involving Marshall Islands, other Pacific nations

WASHINGTON -- A U.S.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. House group focuses on relationships involving Marshall Islands, other Pacific nationsBomb testing compensation sticky point in renewal talks by Alex Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, leads a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. The hearing, which was on America's energy and mineral potential, was Westerman's first as chairman under the new Republican-majority House. (AP/Mariam Zuhaib)
Print Headline: House group reviews pacts with islands
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT