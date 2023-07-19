Wisconsin officials talk election fraud

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's top elections administrator Tuesday became the latest official in a battleground state to say they have been interviewed by federal investigators as part of the special counsel's probe into the 2020 election.

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe answered questions from the FBI and Justice Department officials in person in April, her spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said. Investigators have also spoken with the leader of elections in New Mexico, Michigan and Georgia.

Wolfe, who was subpoenaed in April, declined further comment, noting that it was an ongoing investigation.

Election leaders in Wisconsin's two largest cities of Milwaukee and Madison have also spoken with investigators as part of the Justice Department's probe into pressure campaigns by former Trump associates aimed at undoing Democrat Joe Biden's victories in battleground states.

Former President Donald Trump paid for recounts in those cities -- Wisconsin's two most heavily Democratic cities -- and unsuccessfully sued in an attempt to get enough ballots tossed to overturn his loss.

Madison clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl spoke with FBI agents earlier this summer, city attorney Michael Haas said Monday. Milwaukee's election leader, Claire Woodall-Vogg, confirmed Friday that she too had been questioned about the 2020 election. Both declined to give details about what they were asked.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith and his team have issued subpoenas to top election officials in states that Trump disputed, seeking correspondence from Trump associates and campaign aides, and have also lined up interviews in recent months with state officials.

Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that has withstood two partial recounts, a nonpartisan audit, a conservative law firm's review and numerous state and federal lawsuits.

Wisconsin Republicans, with input from Trump's attorney and allies, fielded a slate of fake GOP electors in the hopes that the state's 10 electoral votes could somehow be awarded to Trump.