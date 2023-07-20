2 killed, 1 hurt in crashes on state roads

Two people were killed and another injured in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Charles Henrikson, 65, of Marshall was riding a bicycle north in the southbound lane of U.S. 65, south of Marshall, around 6:40 a.m. when a southbound 2013 Toyota Camry struck the bike, killing him.

Michael Alvey, 61, of Yellville was traveling east on U.S. 62/412 at 9:49 a.m. on the outskirts of Yellville when the 1986 AM General Humvee he was in was hit by a westbound 2008 Chrysler Sebring that crossed into the opposite lane. The report does not say whether Alvey was the driver or a passenger.

The Humvee left the road and struck a tree, while the Sebring spun and came to a halt in the roadway. Shawn Johnson, 52, of Yellville, the driver of the Sebring, was taken to a Springfield, Mo., hospital for treatment.

State troopers investigating each of the collisions reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.