Addressing Congress, Israeli president gets warm welcome

WASHINGTON -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog sought to reassure Congress on Wednesday about the state of Israel's democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship, acknowledging "heated and painful debate" at home and criticism abroad over actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hardline government.

Herzog kept his words strictly nonpartisan as he spoke about the strength of the security partnership between the United States and Israel, decried Iran's nuclear ambitions and thanked the United States for shepherding through the Abraham Accords, which he called a "game changer" for peace in the Middle East. And he elicited applause from both Republicans and Democrats as he lauded the vibrancy of Israel's democracy and recalled the 75-year alliance with the United States.

"We are proud to be the United States' closest partner and friend," Herzog told lawmakers. "When the United States is strong, Israel is stronger. And when Israel is strong, the United States is more secure."

Israel "takes pride in its vibrant democracy, its protection of minorities, human rights and civil liberties, as laid down by its parliament, the Knesset, and safeguarded by its strong Supreme Court and independent judiciary," Herzog said.

The reception for Herzog in the packed House chamber was staunchly supportive, with frequent standing ovations by the assembled lawmakers, including when he decried Palestinians for destroying the prospects for peace by supporting terrorist attacks against Israel.

"Israel cannot and will not tolerate terror, and we know that in this we are joined by the United States of America," Herzog said.

Herzog, whose post in Israel is largely symbolic, became the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. While his speech officially marked modern Israel's celebration of its 75th year, he also indirectly addressed unease in the Biden administration and among Democratic lawmakers over the Netanyahu government's planned sweeping overhaul of Israel's judicial system, expanded Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and other matters.

The divide was reflected in his audience. While lawmakers repeatedly rose to their feet in thundering applause of Herzog's recounting of Israel's founding, a handful of leading young progressive Democrats boycotted his speech.

On the eve of Herzog's speech to the joint meeting of Congress, the House passed a Republican-led resolution reaffirming its support for Israel with strong bipartisan approval -- an implicit rebuke of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who over the weekend called the country a "racist state." She later said her remarks were aimed at Netanyahu, not Israel.

"Mr. Speaker, I am not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House. I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it," Herzog said.

"But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel's right to exist. Questioning the Jewish people's right to self-determination is not legitimate diplomacy; it is antisemitism."

The House resolution, introduced by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, passed Tuesday with more than 400 lawmakers backing the measure. It did not mention Jayapal by name but was clearly a response to her recent remarks about Israel. The measure was drafted soon after she criticized Israel and its treatment of Palestinians at a conference on Saturday.

None of the lawmakers criticizing Israel's policies as apartheid this week questioned Israel's right to exist. Instead, they cited the findings of various human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and a United Nations report, that have said that Israel's unequal treatment of Jews and Palestinians under law, as well as its pursuit of settlement construction in the West Bank in violation of international law, amounts to apartheid.

"The facts are clear, and the international consensus is resounding -- Israel is an apartheid state," Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri, two of the Democrats who boycotted Herzog's speech, said in a joint statement. They said it was "shameful to deliberately ignore -- and even normalize -- this racist and oppressive system of apartheid."

Tlaib and Bush were joined by Democratic Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of New York; André Carson of Indiana; Summer Lee of Pennsylvania; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts; and Delia Ramirez of Illinois, in voting against the resolution. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., voted "present," declining to register a position.

Although Jayapal voted in favor of the resolution, she joined several of those members in skipping Herzog's speech Wednesday, as did Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., who said the current Israeli government was "undermining" the right to self-determination for all people and diminishing the likelihood of a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

As a result, there was no hint of dissent in the chamber when Herzog stated that the United States and Israel "have always stood for the same values."

"Our two nations are both diverse, life-affirming societies that stand for liberty, equality and freedom," Herzog said. "Both peoples seek to repair the cracks in our world."

During an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Herzog sought to assure him that Israel remains committed to democracy amid deepening U.S. concerns over Netanyahu's plans to overhaul his country's judicial system.

Netanyahu and his allies say restructuring Israel's judicial system is needed to rein in the powers of unelected judges. Opponents say the plan will destroy Israel's fragile system of checks and balances and move the country toward authoritarian rule.

Herzog has appealed for a compromise that has proven elusive. Speaking to Congress, he stressed the importance of an "independent judiciary" and emphasized Israelis were engaged in a fundamental debate, "renegotiating the balance of our institutional powers."

Many American Jewish groups and Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about Netanyahu's court plan.

Herzog's visit also comes weeks after Israeli forces carried out one of their most intensive operations in the occupied West Bank in two decades, with a two-day air and ground offensive in Jenin, a militant stronghold. Senior members of Netanyahu's government have been pushing for increased construction and other measures to cement Israel's control over the West Bank in response to a more than yearlong wave of violence with the Palestinians.

U.S. officials have broadly supported Israel's right to defend itself from militant attacks but have also urged restraint to minimize harm to civilians and have lobbied against additional settlements that would further diminish the chances of securing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Herzog made no explicit mention of the big policy differences among Israelis over the Palestinians, including the disagreements over settlements.

Just before Herzog's visit, Biden spoke with Netanyahu by phone and invited him to meet in the U.S. this fall, although the president expressed reservations about several of the policies from Netanyahu's hard-right coalition.

White House visits are typically standard protocol for Israeli prime ministers, and the delay in Netanyahu receiving one has become an issue in Israel, with opponents citing it as a reflection of deteriorating relations with the U.S.

Much of Herzog's address Wednesday evoked the two countries' strategic, political and cultural connections, in familiar phrases that drew U.S. lawmakers up for ovations each time. "To us it is clear that America is irreplaceable to Israel and Israel is irreplaceable to America," he said.

He addressed what are now 28 weeks of large grassroots protests at home against the proposed judicial overhaul by Netanyahu's government, a mix of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties.

"Dear friends, it's no secret that over the past few months, the Israeli people have engaged in a heated and painful debate," he said.

"In practice, the intense debate going on back home, even as we speak, is the clearest tribute to the fortitude of Israel's democracy," Herzog said.

Herzog planned to return to the White House on Wednesday to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris. Her office said the leaders will announce that both governments intend to spend $70 million over five years to support climate-smart agriculture programs.

Information for this article was contributed by Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press and by Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times.