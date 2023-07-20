Alabama advances district plans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama Republicans advanced new congressional lines Wednesday, a proposed map that Black lawmakers called an insult after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the legislature to redraw districts to give Black voters a greater voice in elections.

Republican majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate advanced separate plans that do not establish the second majority-Black district sought by plaintiffs who won the Supreme Court case but do increase the number of Black voters in one district. The GOP plans would increase the percentage of Black voters in the state's 2nd Congressional District from about 30% to 38% under the Senate proposal, or 42% under the House plan.

Republicans said that complies with the court's directive to provide a second district where Black voters can influence the outcome of congressional elections. Democrats said it is short of what the court ordered.

"This is really a slap in the face, not only to Black Alabamians, but to the Supreme Court," Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, said during the floor debate.

State lawmakers face a Friday deadline to adopt new lines after the U.S. Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current state map -- with one majority-Black district out of seven in a state that is 27% Black -- likely violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

Republican House Speaker Pro Tempore Chris Pringle argued that the proposed lines satisfy the court requirement to provide greater "opportunity" to Black voters. Republicans said the reconfigured district would become a swing district that could be won by either a Democrat or a Republican.

Republicans in the House and Senate have proposed different maps. Sen. Steve Livingston, a Republican from Scottsboro, said the two chambers will work toward a compromise.

"The question is, what is opportunity there?" Livingston said. "I think everybody has a different interpretation of what opportunity is."

Black lawmakers said the proposals invoke the state's sordid Jim Crow history.

"Once again, the state decided to be on the wrong side of history," Rep. Prince Chestnut, a Democrat from Selma, said. "We're fighting the same battles that they were fighting 100 years ago, 50 years ago, 40 years ago, right here today," Chestnut said. "Once again the (Republican) super-majority decided that the voting rights of Black people are nothing that this state is bound to respect. And it's offensive. It's wrong."

A group of voters who challenged the existing congressional plan said white Republicans drew the map "to maintain power by packing one-third of Black Alabamians" into a single majority-Black district while leaving lopsided white majorities in every other district. Alabama now sends one Black congresswoman to Washington -- Rep. Terri Sewell, whose 7th Congressional District is majority Black -- and six white Republicans.

The appellate ruling that struck down the existing congressional map said Alabama should have "either an additional majority-Black congressional district, or an additional district in which Black voters otherwise have an opportunity to elect a representative of their choice." The language reinforced by the Supreme Court specified that a new map should include two districts in which "Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it."