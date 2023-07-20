Sections
Arkansas attorney general joins alliance to address organized retail crime

by Will Langhorne | Today at 3:07 a.m.
Some of the more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods seized from a home this week in San Francisco are shown in this July 2022 file photo. Police arrested a man they say has made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication and personal care products online. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Wednesday his office is joining a multi-state effort aimed at combating organized retail crime.

The Organized Retail Crime Alliance rallies federal, state and local officials in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama to address crimes committed by domestic and transnational criminal groups, according to a news release from Griffin's office.

"Organized retail crime is costing businesses billions of dollars in losses every year, and that affects all Arkansas businesses whether they are a local neighborhood store or the biggest retailer in the world," Griffin said in the statement. "It is not purely large-scale shoplifting; it is often violent crime, and we all pay for it at the cash register."

The alliance includes U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, law enforcement, prosecutors and private sector partners.

"I am proud Arkansas is joining with federal, state, local and private sector partners to combat organized retail criminals," Griffin said in the statement.

Nearly $70 billion in goods were stolen from retailers in 2019, according to a 2021 joint report released by the Retail Industry Leaders Association and the Buy Safe America Coalition.

Print Headline: AG Griffin announces joining of crime effort

