Attorney withdraws accused robber’s request for mental evaluation

A Craighead County man indicted for armed robbery withdrew his motion for a psychiatric evaluation just as the hearing to consider the motion got underway.

Jimmie McDuffy, 27, of Jonesboro was indicted in November in connection with the armed robberies of an Exxon gas station and Arvest Bank branch in Jonesboro on April 14, 2022. Originally charged in Craighead County Circuit Court with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property and possession of firearms by certain persons, McDuffy was indicted Nov. 2 on federal charges of interference with commerce by robbery, bank robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

As U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker called the case, she went over the background of the motion, which was on July 5 by McDuffy's attorney, Geoffrey Kearney of Pine Bluff, noting that informal communications with Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary indicated the government would oppose the motion but said to that point, no reason for the government's opposition was given.

"We received communication [Monday] from Mr. Kearney that they may wish to withdraw the motion," Baker said. "I want to get everyone on the record today just to understand where we're at and also to have Mr. McDuffy here in court for the court to observe and make findings if necessary."

Baker then asked Kearney about the status of the motion.

"Is the motion for psychiatric evaluation still pending before the court?" Baker asked.

"We've chosen to withdraw the motion," Kearney said.

After swearing McDuffy in prior to questioning him, Baker asked several questions relating to his understanding of the status of his case to that point. McDuffy responded quietly, in a near-monotone, affirming that he had talked with Kearney about withdrawing the motion and that he agreed with the withdrawal. Asked if he wished to have an evaluation performed, McDuffy answered, "no ma'am," in the same low monotone. Kearney agreed that he also did not wish to pursue the motion.

Baker then spoke into the court record her observations, stopping once to explain to McDuffy, "This may sound strange but although the court reporter is taking down everything we're saying, nobody is taking pictures of what's going on in court today, right?"

Baker noted that McDuffy was in attendance, listened to the proceedings, responded appropriately when asked questions and paid attention throughout.

O'Leary said her original opposition to the motion was based on her lack of information.

"I anticipated that at the hearing today that information would be provided in a formal capacity," she said. "At that time I was going to defer to the court's judgment on the necessity of that request."

O'Leary said McDuffy's pre-trial services report indicated that he had been evaluated in late 2020 and had been found competent, "but I didn't see anything to indicate that evaluation had changed." Kearney said although he didn't have a copy of the 2020 report, he was aware of it.

McDuffy was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2019, pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to serve 21 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson. As part of those proceedings, in September 2020, he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The accusations contained in the current indictment against McDuffy were for actions committed while he was on supervised release from his previous conviction. A superseding motion to revoke McDuffy's supervised release is pending.

On April 14, 2022, according to a Craighead County Circuit Court probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police responding to an armed robbery call at an Exxon station on South Caraway Road were told by the clerk that he had just been robbed at gunpoint. Surveillance video showed a black male wearing all black clothing and a face mask enter the store and point a gun at the clerk's head, the affidavit said. As the clerk was counting the money, a distinctive "LOVE" tattoo was visible on the assailant's right hand, the affidavit said. A search of Craighead County jail records for inmates with similar tattoos turned up an exact match under the name, Jimmy McDuffy.

Later that same day, according to news reports, a man robbed the Arvest Bank branch at 3101 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

After the gas station clerk identified McDuffy as a frequent visitor to the store, police obtained an arrest warrant and after learning he had left town, located McDuffy at a Little Rock apartment and arrested him. Court records don't indicate how authorities connected McDuffy to the bank robbery.

No trial date has been set in federal court. State charges related to the Exxon robbery were dismissed after McDuffy was indicted in federal court.