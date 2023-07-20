BASEBALL: Northwest Arkansas downs Tulsa for fourth straight victory

SPRINGDALE -- Tulsa scored three times to get within a run in the top of the eighth, but Northwest Arkansas reliever Brett de Geus slammed the door to help the Naturals claim a 4-3 win Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals led 4-0 after seven innings, but the Drillers rallied. Northwest Arkansas won its fourth in a row for the first time since early May when it defeated Wichita in four straight games.

Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said the win started with a solid start from Andrew Hoffman (3-5), who notched a win for the first time since he won back-to-back starts since April. Anderson Paulino was brilliant out of the bullpen, pitching 1 2/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts. Jacob Wallace struggled, allowed three runs and walked three in one-third of an inning. But de Geus worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings to finish the victory.

"We got another good start," Shields said. "Hoff was really good. [Anderson] Paulino was great. Wally just didn't have it tonight and that's how it goes sometimes. And de Geus, it was a big-time save.

"[Wallace] was going to close it out, but he just didn't have it tonight."

Tulsa pushed across a run in the top of the eighth and loaded the bases with one out. Imanol Vargas followed with a two-run single to pull the Drillers within 4-3.

De Geus got Diego Cartaya to pop up to first baseman Dillan Shrum, then struck out Carson Taylor with the bases loaded to keep a 4-3 lead. He followed with a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

Hoffman (3-5) picked up the win, pitching 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed 3 hits, struck out 7 and walked 2.

Ben Casparius (0-4) took the loss for Tulsa. He allowed 2 runs on 3 hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The Naturals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Diego Hernandez singled, stole second and third and scored on Jorge Bonifacio's two-out single. Northwest Arkansas added to its lead as Jeison Guzman walked and Shrum was hit by a pitch. Jake Means then drove in Guzman with a groundout for a 2-0 lead.

Tulsa threw out Dillan Shrum at the plate, but Tyler Tolbert followed with a two-run triple to give the Naturals a 4-0 lead in the fourth.