Boz Scaggs to perform Tuesday at Robinson Center

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cole Huddleston
◼️ The Oyster Bar
3003 W. Markham St.
(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com
6-9 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenal Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
7-11 p.m.: Creeping Death
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
5-7 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Jon-Jon
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
7-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7:30.: Matt Thomas ($30)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris
BENTON
◼️ Downtown Benton
South and Main streets
(501) 318-6008; downtownbenton.com
6-8:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon
◼️ Main Street Station
303 N. Main St.
(501) 777-5758; themainststation.com
6 p.m.: Larry Deno
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Trey Johnson, with Jason Wilman
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Sasquatch Slim
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Raising Grey
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with saxophonist Kaleb Knight
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
5079 W. Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
6:30 p.m.: Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert ($200)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6-9 p.m.: Smitty G & Nicci (free for general admission; $10 reserved)
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
491 E. Third St.
(501) 244-9542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Buh Jones
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Steve Vai ($62.50-$389)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Memphis Yahoos
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance; $12 day of show)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Center Stage 002
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Joshua Asante ($10 advance; $12 day of show)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Jon-Jon
◼️ WXYZ Bar
7 p.m.: G-Force
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nate Turner
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Against the Grane
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Greg Ward Band ($5)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Patti Steel Trio
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
6 p.m.: Allman Brothers tribute ($8)
8:30 p.m.: Arkansauce ($18-$60)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live
200 N. 11th St.
(479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com
8 p.m.: Samantha Fish ($20-$39)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Funkin' Donuts
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill
4330 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1616
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30 p.m.: Allie Anderson & Patrick
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey
◼️ The Heist
(above The Vault)
723 Central Ave.
(501) 596-8800; heist723.com
7-10 p.m.: Mike Chais
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Sound Chaser
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Oreo Blue
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Fire and Brimstone
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman & Matt Thomas
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Sasquatch Slim
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
1222 ½ E. Broadway
(501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: The Bare Naked J-Birds
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8-11 p.m.: Travis Mathis & Co. (free for general admission; $10 reserved)
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:30 p.m.: Tailgate Poets
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden
1401 Main St.
(501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Dial Up – '90s Party Experience ($15-$87.50)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
Little Rock Folk Club
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Aaron Smith & The Coal Biters ($20; $15 military service; $15 students with ID; free for accompanied children 12 and under)
◼️ JJ's Grill
7 p.m.: Abbey Pierce & The Sinners
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: The Delta Project
◼️ The Oyster Bar
6-9 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Bailey Rhea
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Eric Johanson ($10-$60)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6:30 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio
◼️ Vino's
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Electronic Underground 003 "The Kingdom We Built" album release
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, Jon-Jon, JB
◼️ WXYZ Bar
5-8 p.m.: Bree Ogden
8-11 p.m.: Rodney Block
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Filling Station
3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
(501) 246-9750; thefillingstationnlr.com
6 p.m.: Almost Guilty
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.: Mayday by Midnight ($8)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
7:30 p.m.: The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), with Wild Rivers ($39.50-$139.50)
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:3o-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve
BENTONVILLE
◼️ Crystal Bridges
North Forest
600 Museum Way
(479) 657-2335; crystalbridges.org
7-9:30 p.m.: Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band ($20; $16 for members)
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7 p.m.: Nate Turner
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer
◼️ Kings Live Music
Eureka Strings ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Jay Hancock
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Dominic Bryan Roy
FAIRFIELD BAY
◼️ Little Red at Indian Hills
337 Snead Drive
(501) 884-3800; visitfairfieldbay.com
7-10 p.m.: Larry Deno
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
7 p.m.: Tinnitus II with Dirtmother, Crankbait, Angel Flesh, Hoss, Take Rest, Heldtight & Ghost Hollow ($5-$7)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone (Lobby)
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Fraze!
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Thompson
◼️ Frontier Club
2700 Central Ave.
(501) 620-4000
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Erica Jones & Brass Tacks
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
7-10 p.m.: Rusty Roosters
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Smash Mouth, Hayefield
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Luna Jamz Band
◼️ Party in the Cove
Skinny Dip Cove on Lake Hamilton
(501) 767-2197
3 p.m.: Mister Lucky, Jason Campbell, Dem Boys
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Oreo Blue
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: UnRaveled ($5)
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Seth Bradford
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
9 p.m.: Jamie Jones, Jeff Riley and John Buckman
MT. IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
thefrontporchstage.com
7 p.m.: Interstate 30
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8-11 p.m.: The Allstar Majestic Jazz Ensemble (free for general admission; $10 reserved)
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
8 p.m.: Appetite for G-N-R (Guns 'N' Roses tribute, with Texas Modern Day Cowboys (Tesla Tribute)
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tailgate Poets
WINSLOW
◼️ Ozark Folkways
22733 N. U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; www.ozarkfolkways.org
6 p.m.: The Creek Rocks ($10)
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
4-6 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins
◼️ Rev Room
8-11:45 p.m.: American Aquarium, with Kate Rhudy ($25 advance, $30 day of show)
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Smokin' Joe & the Wildlife
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Thomas Csorba, Gabe Lee, Caleb Caudle ($15-$18)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Travis Mobley
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Peach Blush, Stressor, Pearl Earl ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m. Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Kevin Bass
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
6:30 p.m.: School of Rock Allstars ($12-$40)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com
7:30-9 p.m.: Brian Nahlen
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Jason Mobley
◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall
426 W. Markham St.
(501) 244-8800; littlerock.com
7:30 p.m.: Boz Scaggs ($44-$134)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: Liam St. John, with Joshua Quimby & Evan Honer ($20-$25)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina
1607 Albert Pike Road
(501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
7:30-9 p.m.: Joey Barrett
◼️ The Hall
7 p.m.: Rock 'n' Roll Sushi Birthday Bash, with The Velcro Pygmies and Hold on Hollywood ($25)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Jeremy Pinnell ($12 advance, $15 day of show)
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
128 Main St.
(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
Tickets
◼️ Alice Cooper performs, with Too Close for Comfort, at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Tickets, $49.50-$149.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.
◼️ Peso Pluma added a second show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Sept. 4, after selling out a Sept. 3 show. Tickets, ranging from $51.50-$501.5o, are available at the Walmart AMP box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.
Announced
The University of Arkansas at Monticello, the Village Big Band, Arthur Duncan, the Arkansas Jazz Orchestra, St. Jukes' Revival, the Jubilation Jazz Band and Krystyna Valdivia perform at the annual Jazzfest at the Hot Springs Broadway Entertainment District from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Admission is free.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com.