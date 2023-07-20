Boz Scaggs to perform Tuesday at Robinson Center





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Cole Huddleston

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3003 W. Markham St.

(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6-9 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenal Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Creeping Death

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

5-7 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Jon-Jon

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Brooke Martin

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30.: Matt Thomas ($30)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris

BENTON

◼️ Downtown Benton

South and Main streets

(501) 318-6008; downtownbenton.com

6-8:30 p.m.: Ryan Harmon

◼️ Main Street Station

303 N. Main St.

(501) 777-5758; themainststation.com

6 p.m.: Larry Deno

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Trey Johnson, with Jason Wilman

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Sasquatch Slim

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Raising Grey

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with saxophonist Kaleb Knight

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

6:30 p.m.: Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert ($200)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6-9 p.m.: Smitty G & Nicci (free for general admission; $10 reserved)

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

491 E. Third St.

(501) 244-9542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Steve Vai ($62.50-$389)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Memphis Yahoos

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance; $12 day of show)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Eric Ware Duo

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Center Stage 002

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Joshua Asante ($10 advance; $12 day of show)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Jon-Jon

◼️ WXYZ Bar

7 p.m.: G-Force

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nate Turner

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Against the Grane

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Greg Ward Band ($5)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Patti Steel Trio

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Allman Brothers tribute ($8)

8:30 p.m.: Arkansauce ($18-$60)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com

8 p.m.: Samantha Fish ($20-$39)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Funkin' Donuts

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

4330 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30 p.m.: Allie Anderson & Patrick

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

◼️ The Heist

(above The Vault)

723 Central Ave.

(501) 596-8800; heist723.com

7-10 p.m.: Mike Chais

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Sound Chaser

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Oreo Blue

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Fire and Brimstone

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman & Matt Thomas

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Sasquatch Slim

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

1222 ½ E. Broadway

(501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: The Bare Naked J-Birds

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: Travis Mathis & Co. (free for general admission; $10 reserved)

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:30 p.m.: Tailgate Poets

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden

1401 Main St.

(501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Dial Up – '90s Party Experience ($15-$87.50)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

Little Rock Folk Club

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Aaron Smith & The Coal Biters ($20; $15 military service; $15 students with ID; free for accompanied children 12 and under)

◼️ JJ's Grill

7 p.m.: Abbey Pierce & The Sinners

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: The Delta Project

◼️ The Oyster Bar

6-9 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Bailey Rhea

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Eric Johanson ($10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6:30 p.m.: David Higginbotham Trio

◼️ Vino's

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Electronic Underground 003 "The Kingdom We Built" album release

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, Jon-Jon, JB

◼️ WXYZ Bar

5-8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

8-11 p.m.: Rodney Block

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Filling Station

3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

(501) 246-9750; thefillingstationnlr.com

6 p.m.: Almost Guilty

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Mayday by Midnight ($8)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7:30 p.m.: The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), with Wild Rivers ($39.50-$139.50)

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:3o-9:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Crystal Bridges

North Forest

600 Museum Way

(479) 657-2335; crystalbridges.org

7-9:30 p.m.: Fayetteville Jazz Collective Big Band ($20; $16 for members)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Nate Turner

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Kings Live Music

Eureka Strings ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Dominic Bryan Roy

FAIRFIELD BAY

◼️ Little Red at Indian Hills

337 Snead Drive

(501) 884-3800; visitfairfieldbay.com

7-10 p.m.: Larry Deno

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

7 p.m.: Tinnitus II with Dirtmother, Crankbait, Angel Flesh, Hoss, Take Rest, Heldtight & Ghost Hollow ($5-$7)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone (Lobby)

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Fraze!

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Thompson

◼️ Frontier Club

2700 Central Ave.

(501) 620-4000

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Erica Jones & Brass Tacks

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7-10 p.m.: Rusty Roosters

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Smash Mouth, Hayefield

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Luna Jamz Band

◼️ Party in the Cove

Skinny Dip Cove on Lake Hamilton

(501) 767-2197

3 p.m.: Mister Lucky, Jason Campbell, Dem Boys

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Oreo Blue

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: UnRaveled ($5)

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Seth Bradford

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

9 p.m.: Jamie Jones, Jeff Riley and John Buckman

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: Interstate 30

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8-11 p.m.: The Allstar Majestic Jazz Ensemble (free for general admission; $10 reserved)

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

8 p.m.: Appetite for G-N-R (Guns 'N' Roses tribute, with Texas Modern Day Cowboys (Tesla Tribute)

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Tailgate Poets

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; www.ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: The Creek Rocks ($10)

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4-6 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ Rev Room

8-11:45 p.m.: American Aquarium, with Kate Rhudy ($25 advance, $30 day of show)

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Smokin' Joe & the Wildlife

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8:30 p.m.: Dylan Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Thomas Csorba, Gabe Lee, Caleb Caudle ($15-$18)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Peach Blush, Stressor, Pearl Earl ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m. Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Kevin Bass

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6:30 p.m.: School of Rock Allstars ($12-$40)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884; camptaco.com

7:30-9 p.m.: Brian Nahlen

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Jason Mobley

◼️ Robinson Center Performance Hall

426 W. Markham St.

(501) 244-8800; littlerock.com

7:30 p.m.: Boz Scaggs ($44-$134)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Liam St. John, with Joshua Quimby & Evan Honer ($20-$25)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1607 Albert Pike Road

(501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

7:30-9 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ The Hall

7 p.m.: Rock 'n' Roll Sushi Birthday Bash, with The Velcro Pygmies and Hold on Hollywood ($25)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Jeremy Pinnell ($12 advance, $15 day of show)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

128 Main St.

(870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

Tickets

◼️ Alice Cooper performs, with Too Close for Comfort, at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Tickets, $49.50-$149.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Peso Pluma added a second show at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Sept. 4, after selling out a Sept. 3 show. Tickets, ranging from $51.50-$501.5o, are available at the Walmart AMP box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Announced

The University of Arkansas at Monticello, the Village Big Band, Arthur Duncan, the Arkansas Jazz Orchestra, St. Jukes' Revival, the Jubilation Jazz Band and Krystyna Valdivia perform at the annual Jazzfest at the Hot Springs Broadway Entertainment District from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Admission is free.

