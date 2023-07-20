‘Christmas in July,’ NLR gallery openings set





FUN

'Christmas in July'

North Little Rock Tourism will host "Christmas in July," 5-8 p.m. Friday at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. The free event, which coincides with the Argenta Arts District's Third Friday Art Walk, will feature fun "holiday-themed activities, some of which will involve water," according to a news release, "so the public is encouraged to dress accordingly." Santa will be available for photos and "make sure children are on the right path to the 'nice' list." Topdogcatering will vend hot dogs, snow cones and other refreshments. Visit tinyurl.com/yc6dnhah or the Facebook event page, facebook.com/events/6672115126145512.

Magic and illusions

Illusionist Jonathan Erlandson puts on a show, "Jonathan Erlandson Magic Live!," at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. The show will include "a skilled team of assistants, with professional choreography by Hayley Mitchell, a live camera operator and a special guest appearance from Blayk Puckett, viral magician and juggler," according to the Central Arkansas Library System website. Tickets are $27. Visit tinyurl.com/4d2ysvus.

ART

Argenta exhibits

"Whimsical & Quirky: The Drawings of Ike Garlington," a display of Garlington's drawn portraits, opens with a 5-8 p.m. reception, Friday (part of the Argenta Art District's Third Friday Art Walk) at North Little Rock Public Library System's Argenta Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. The exhibition remains up through Aug. 11. Admission to the exhibit and the reception is free. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 687-1061 or visit NLRlibrary.org.

Across the street, "Work and Leisure," portraits and abstract works in charcoal, collage, oil and other media by Northeast Arkansas artist Landon Bates, goes on display with a 5-8 p.m. reception Friday at the Acansa Gallery, 413A Main St., North Little Rock, and stays up through Aug. 12. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission to the reception and gallery is free. Call (501) 416-0973.

Pine Bluff exhibition

Works by 35 artists from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi make up the 2023 "Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition," opening with an awards reception, 5-7 p.m. today at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Juror Rachel Trusty will present awards for Best in Show ($1,000), First Place ($500), Second Place ($200), and three Merit Awards ($100 each) at 6 p.m. The center received 594 submissions from 315 artists. The exhibition is on display in the center's William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Admission to the reception and the gallery is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

MUSIC

Camp culmination

Students in grades 5-12 taking part in the Lorenzo Smith Summer Music Camp will give a concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. The students have been receiving instruction in concert, jazz and marching band band literature and how to improve their music literacy since July 5. Admission is free.

THEATER

Artrageous performances

New Mexico performing arts troupe Artrageous puts on a 90-minute show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Riceland Auditorium at the Grand Prairie Center, Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas-Stuttgart, 2709 U.S. 165 South, Stuttgart. Tickets are $15 (free for children 10 and younger. Call (870) 673-4201, Extension 1895, or visit pccua.edu/grand-prairie-center. It's the culmination of the troupe's inaugural Artreach Summer Arts Camp for students in grades 4-8, who will give their own 30-minute production at 3 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. Sponsor for both performances is Lennox Industries.

Royal season

Benton's Royal Players open their 2023-24 season with its annual "Royal Haunted House," Oct. 13-31 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ Dec. 7-17: "A Christmas Story" (music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Joseph Robinette, based on Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s)

◼️ Feb. 2-15: "She Loves Me" (music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, book by Joe Masteroff)

◼️ April 18-28: "Bonnie & Clyde" (music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell)

◼️ June 13-23: "The SpongeBob Musical" (original songs from several groups and singers, book by Kyle Jarrow)

◼️ Aug. 8-18, 2024: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Peter Parnell and James Lapine, based on Victor Hugo's novel and the Disney animated film).

Email theroyalplayers@gmail.com.

Drawn portraits by Ike Garlington, including "Fiddlin' Five," "Ms. Sprite," "Rose of Beijing" and "The Cleaning Woman," go on display Friday at the Argenta Library in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Jonathan Erlandson Magic Live!" Saturday at Little Rock's Ron Robinson Theater will feature magic, illusions and choreography. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



"Breadwinners," "Oil Gesture 1" and "Primative Workers" by Landon Bates are part of an exhibit that goes on display Friday at North Little Rock's Acansa Gallery. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)









