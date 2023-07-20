Committee endorses temporary rules for school vouchers under LEARNS Act





An Arkansas legislative committee signed off on temporary rules Thursday for the school vouchers that are a key plank in Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul.

The temporary rules lawmakers approved will regulate the LEARNS Act’s program that will allow students to use state funds to help cover the cost of attending a private school, known as Educational Freedom Accounts. The regulations were approved under the state’s law on emergency rules so the voucher program can have rules in place before the start of the school year.

The Educational Freedom Accounts program will be phased in over three years, starting with this year, and will be worth $6,672, or about 90%, of what public schools receive from the state in per-pupil funding from the previous school year.

The program will be open to select students who:

• Enroll in kindergarten for the upcoming school year.

• Attended an F-rated public school or a district considered to be in Level 5 of the state’s accountability system.

• Have been homeless or in foster care.

• Have a parent in active-duty military service.

• Participated in the Succeed Scholarship program during the last school year.

• Have an eligible disability.