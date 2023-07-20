First Baptist to honor retiring pastor

Kenneth Thornton, pastor at First Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., will retire on July 31 after 10 years of service. A retirement reception in honor of Thornton and wife, Ann, will be held July 30, from 2-4 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

"If they have touched your lives in any way, please come and help us honor them by attending this retirement reception," a spokesman said. Details: (870) 534-4741.

New date set for Taste

The Taste of Southeast Arkansas will be held Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. (The Sept. 22 date was changed from a previous announcement.)

The cocktail hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and tasting starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event features dishes from southeast Arkansas chefs. The Jefferson County Young Professionals host the fundraiser. For tickets or details, call the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or visit www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Moscow church to give away food

The food pantry at New Hope Baptist Church in Moscow will give away food at noon Friday. Participants are asked to bring a picture ID, according to a news release.

First Trinity sets giveaway

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will hold its giveaway July 26 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or until all merchandise has been distributed. The CityServe Gift Ministry will give away items at the church, according to a news release.

Civic panel to meet Aug. 22

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission's regularly scheduled meeting will be held Aug. 22 at noon. The July 25 meeting has been cancelled, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers.

Lunches available next week include:

July 24 -- White beans with ham, sliced onion and tomato, spinach, cornbread, spiced peaches, and milk.

July 25 -- Black-eyed peas, sliced ham, okra, cornbread, strawberries, and milk.

July 26 -- BBQ chicken breast, summer squash, potato salad cobbler, and milk.

July 27 -- Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, lemonade pie, and milk.

July 28 -- Grilled chicken, salad melon, crackers, banana nut bread and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

UAPB alumni season ticket

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Department of Athletics has issued a season ticket challenge to support athletics and the Community Connection Initiative of the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association.

An alumni chapter, group or organization can purchase 25 single game tickets for $250. Participants can purchase tickets for every home game except homecoming, according to a news release.

Participants have the choice to share the tickets any way they'd like. However, if they want to share the tickets with the UAPB Department of Athletics, the department will make sure the tickets go to young students in the community.

If the chapter, group or organization decides to have their tickets used in this community outreach initiative, they must contact Quenton Moore at mooreq3735@uapb.edu. He will make sure that this information is publicized with a graphic giving thanks to the participating chapter on athletics' social media accounts. For details, contact Moore.