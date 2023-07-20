Marriages

Deddrick McElroy, 32, and Latoya Geter, 31, both of Little Rock.

Devin Page, 22, of Little Rock and Yvonne Suarez, 26, of North Little Rock.

Gonzalo Ayala Jr., 52, and Loubna Zaatari, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Juan Arredondo Tellez, 34, and Laura Hernandez Trujillo, 38, both of Little Rock.

Richard Massey, 50, and Erica Carter, 48, both of North Little Rock.

Christopher McClain, 35, of Homer, La., and Quandetamashun Williams, 50, of Monroe, La.

Terry Holman, 39, and Caress Bell, 36, both of Jacksonville.

John Pieroni, 26, and Meredith Garner, 27, both of Little Rock.

Sheronica Bolden, 30, of Little Rock and Donald Armant Sr., 32, of Jacksonville.

Hayden Hum, 26, and Caroline Cooner, 26, both of Little Rock.

Jonny Alberto, 32, and Eloisa Gonzalez, 40, both of Little Rock.

Jason Bates Jr., 24, and Angela Chambers, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-2449. David Jones v. Tabitha Jones.

23-2451. Zavious Smith v. Katonya Patrick.

23-2453. Reggie Blair v. Shannon Blair.

23-2454. Troy Demaris v. Kimberly Demaris.

23-2455. Destiny Guerra v. Daleth Guerra.

23-2456. Deashnn Bey v. Breyanna Smith.

GRANTED

21-2560. Hannah Weatherford v. Barry Weatherford.

23-829. Teaira Sherrer v. Corrie Orange.

23-1443. Brittani Lewis v. Marchello Wiley.

23-1634. Maggie Whitley v. Kyle Whitley.

23-1998. Terrence Holley v. Sheryl Robinson-Holley.

23-2020. Jennifer Clem v. Mark Clem.

23-2034. Yaimara Lopez Gonzalez v. Gerson Alemendarez Mejia.