D.C. mayor pins PB native to be next police chief

Pine Bluff native Pamela A. Smith has been selected to serve as Washington, D.C.'s police chief, the Metropolitan Police Department announced this week.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday she nominated Smith, the former U.S. Park Police chief who joined Metro Police in May 2022 as its chief equity officer and was promoted to assistant chief for the Homeland Security Bureau in April of this year. She is serving as acting chief and, upon confirmation from city government, will be the second woman and first Black woman -- to serve in the permanent role, according to The Washington Post. Smith was also the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Park Police, which is also based in Washington.

Smith, 55, graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1986 and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 1992, earning all-American honors in track and field. She was keynote speaker at UAPB's fall 2021 graduation ceremony.

"Who am I? Some call me Pam. Some call me Pamela. ... In this season, I am known as a trailblazer, and today they call me chief," Smith, a minister, told the graduates.

According to her Metro Police biography, Smith began with the Park Police in 1998 as a patrol officer in San Francisco and was commended for her proactive efforts with drug enforcement, sobriety checkpoints and community engagement. She then moved up the ranks and was reassigned to New York, where she became a canine handler in the Explosive Ordinance and Detection Unit. She also served as a senior instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Law Enforcement Driver Training Program in Glynco, Ga.

Smith retired from the Park Police in 2022 before joining Metro Police. As chief equity officer, she led Metro Police's efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion and supervised the Directorates for Employee Well-Being and Support Unit and the Equal Employment Opportunity Office.

The Washington Post reported Smith's challenge will be to ease residents' fears over gunfire, carjackings and homicides including those of apparently random robbery victims, and she must manage a department that is faced with low staffing while also dealing with a mayor and council debating how to best keep people safe.

Smith also earned a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia and graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

If confirmed, Smith will succeed Robert J. Contee III, who has stepped down to join the FBI, according to The Post.