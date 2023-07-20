Flood waters lap at iconic India monument

AGRA, India -- Rising water from the Yamuna river on Wednesday reached the outer boundary walls of the iconic Taj Mahal and submerged one of its adjacent gardens after record monsoon rains swelled rivers across northern India over the last three weeks.

The flooding at the 17th-century white marble monument in Agra city came as heavy floods killed at least 100 people in parts of north India, swept away houses and bridges and resulted in deadly landslides.

On Wednesday, the red sandstone boundary walls of the Taj Mahal were surrounded by brown, muddy water, even as a flock of tourists thronged the historical monument left untouched by the river. Water from the overflowing Yamuna, however, flooded some low-lying houses near the monument, prompting officials to move residents to safer places.

Local residents and officials said the river last touched the boundary walls of the monument in 2010.

In 1978, the flood water seeped into the monument's basement, but a recurrence of that event is unlikely this time, officials said.

A spokesperson of the Archaeological Survey of India, which manages the Taj Mahal, said the increased water levels pose no threat to the iconic monument.

Prince Vajpayee, conservation assistant at the Taj Mahal, told the Press Trust of India news agency that the monument is built on a raised structure and the flood water did not pose any threat to it at the moment.

The famed Taj Mahal, often called a monument to love, was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan on the southern banks of the Yamuna river in memory of his favorite wife, Mumtaz. The complex houses both their graves, a mosque, and several graves of other Mughal royalty.

The monument, acclaimed for its delicate latticework, is India's biggest tourist draw, attracting millions of visitors every year.

Compound Collapse

Eleven workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said.

The wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his sorrow and grief over the deaths.

Local police official Mohammad Akram and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said the collapse happened amid the monsoon rains near the neighborhood of Golra and that the bodies of the deceased were recovered. At least five construction workers were also injured, senior police officer Khan Zeb said.

Officials said the rains hadn't caused any damage to the walls of the under-construction bridge and that the laborers were killed or injured when the wall of a nearby building collapsed, burying them under the rubble.

Monsoon rains have been lashing Pakistan since June 25, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents. The rains have also swelled Pakistan's rivers in eastern Punjab province, swamping hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.

The rains returned to Pakistan a year after climate-induced downpours inundated at one point one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writers of The Associated Press.