Former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editor, columnist, dies at age 72

Meredith Oakley didn't restrain herself when an Arkansas governor with aspirations for the White House made his intentions known to the world 32 years ago in front of the Old State House.

"His word is dirt," Oakley -- then an editor and columnist for the Arkansas Democrat -- wrote about Bill Clinton after he officially announced he was seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for president. "Not a statesman is he, but a common, run-of-the-mill, dime-a-dozen politician. A mere opportunist."

That was Oakley's style, according to those who worked with her, competed against her, admired her or crossed her. She left no room for doubt whenever she described how she felt about people in power, no matter how much of it they wielded or how bright their star was.

Oakley, 72, was found dead late Wednesday morning in her Little Rock home, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs confirmed. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Oakley was first hired by the Arkansas Democrat in 1976. Back then, Little Rock was a two-newspaper town, and the rivalry between the Democrat and the Arkansas Gazette at that time -- and during the next 15 years -- was at least as intense as any Arkansas governor's race Oakley covered during her 35-year journalism career.

Oakley rose up the ranks at the Democrat and eventually became managing editor John Robert Starr's second-in-command. They were a formidable tandem, colleagues and subordinates said.

"Meredith was a force to be reckoned with in the newsroom, especially in the days when John Robert Starr was managing editor," said Rex Nelson, a columnist for the Democrat-Gazette who was a reporter under their tenure. "She was Starr's right hand."

Skip Rutherford, an adviser to Clinton during his 1992 presidential campaign who later became dean of the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas, said Starr rarely made decisions without consulting Oakley. The two were known to be inseparable. Rutherford, who often visited the newsroom during the years he was in public relations, said he understood why Starr, who died in 2000, trusted and relied on her so much.

"Meredith was very influential during that time," Rutherford said. "She was Starr's confidant, his go-to person. She probably had more power inside that newsroom than people on the outside ever realized."

Democrat-Gazette Managing Editor Alyson Hoge began covering the Capitol in 1980. Oakley was her editor.

"Meredith was a fierce defender of the public's right to know how government works," Hoge said. "She instilled in me the importance of finding out how public officials made decisions and spent the tax dollars that people have to pay. She could be difficult to work for, but she also could be very helpful to a young reporter trying to figure out a story angle or how to navigate bureaucracy."

Oakley was known best outside the newsroom as a no-holds-barred columnist. Her pieces were must-reads among Arkansans. Soon after Clinton's national profile started to take shape, people as far as Washington D.C. sought out her columns. She also appeared on C-SPAN a number of times.

Editors at the rival paper realized the attention that Oakley's columns were generating, so they brought in their own opinion writer, John Brummett, who embodied a similarly aggressive persona -- someone who could be the political yin to Oakley's yang.

"I can attest as an Arkansas Gazette rival at the time that Meredith Oakley was a newspaper warrior's warrior for the Arkansas Democrat in the glory days of the 1980s," Brummett said. "She had strong views, a fierce style and brutal clarity. The Arkansas Gazette gave me a column in part to counter hers. I'm not saying mine did."

In October 1991, less than two weeks after Oakley wrote her famous column about Clinton's pursuit of the presidency, the Gazette closed down and a company headed by the Democrat's then-publisher, Walter E. Hussman Jr., purchased its assets. Oakley became a columnist and editor at what then became known as the Democrat-Gazette.

The healing process following the conclusion of the newspaper war was hard for some -- including Oakley.

"It's difficult to be gracious in victory when the other side is calling you names, questioning your integrity, insulting your ability and challenging your right to survive," Oakley wrote in one of her first columns after the Gazette ceased publication.

Hussman said he was appreciative of Oakley's leadership at the paper, particularly when it came to the opinion section.

"When she took over our Voices page, it gained renewed life and more diversity," he said. "That's one of the things that kind of became a hallmark of our newspaper, the diversity of opinions that it offered."

Oakley was outspoken, but she wasn't all cannon fire all the time. Oakley also could be generous with praise, said David Barham, the editorial page editor for the Democrat-Gazette. It was up to the individual politician to decide whether to be on Oakley's naughty list. If you were principled, you had a better chance to stay off of it.

"She was the lioness of Arkansas journalism," Barham said. "For decades she kept watch over the Arkansas Ledge, and Arkansas legislators. If you were a good public servant, you didn't have much to fear. But if you were a bad public servant, or a silly one, you were her prey."

Oakley retired from the Democrat-Gazette in March 2011 and opted for a quiet life. In her farewell column, she was far more self-effacing than self-congratulatory. Nothing in it was sentimental, but she gave herself a little bit of room for reflection.

"My old boss and mentor, the late John R. Starr, once chided that loyalty was both my greatest attribute and my greatest fault," she wrote. "He was wrong. If I am anything in great abundance, it is stubborn. I don't give up or give in easily."

Everyone who had any professional interaction with her would attest to that last sentence.

"She was strong," Rutherford said. "John was strong and they were strong together. I don't know whether the Democrat would've won the newspaper war without them."