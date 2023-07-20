FYI Calendar: New movie series July 22 at Fort Smith Coffee Co.

July 20 (Thursday)

The Book Lover's Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give us a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- Farmers market ideas, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. 785-0405.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Movie Matinee -- "The Bad Guys," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- Concrete in the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Contact Improv -- Beginner friendly movement with Kyndal Saverse, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Movie Night at the Bakery -- With the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

"Sweeney Todd" -- Presented by Arts One Presents, 7 p.m. July 20-22; 2 p.m. July 23; again July 27-30, Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $20-$35. artsonepresents.org.

__

July 21 (Friday)

Music -- With Laura Doherty, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Butterfly Ornament Craft -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Movie Friday -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Summer Family Movies -- "Chicken Run," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Art on the Border -- Meet the Artists Reception, 5-9 p.m. July 21; public shopping, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22, ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center, 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith. $20 at the door for the reception July 21; free July 22. artontheborder.com.

"It Shoulda Been You" -- A musical farce where a wedding goes wildly awry, 8 p.m. July 21-22; 2 p.m. July 23; again July 27-30, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$55. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

__

July 22 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Snakes & Other Reptiles with UA Herpatology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hearty Summer Salads -- With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Bentonville 150 Art Workshop -- With artist Gina Gallina, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

SoNA Beyond -- Carnival of the Animals, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Tarot Basics -- With Red Star, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $45. usingart.org.

Story Time at the Bakery -- With Bookish, 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

"Legends of the Fairy Tale Academy" -- With NWA Audio Theatre, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Cultivate Creativity -- How to apply creativity in practical ways, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free for teens and adults. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- DIY Paper Map Art, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Intro to Homebrewing -- With Boston Mountain Brewing, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

In Concert -- The Creek Rocks, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Artist's Reception -- For "Dear Friend," 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Astronomy Night -- 7:45-10:30 p.m., visitor center at Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Coffee Movie Night Under the Stars -- Featuring Levi Smith's "Double Trouble" and "Assisted Living" by Mitchel Allen and Kasey Engle, hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival, 9 p.m., Fort Smith Coffee Co. generalmanager@fortsmithcoffeeco.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com