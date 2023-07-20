Get to know: ’25 D-line target Carius Curne

Marion junior defensive lineman Carius Curne possesses the size and tools colleges covet at his position and Arkansas is actively pursuing.
Curne, 6-5, 300 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, SMU, Liberty, Texas-San Antonio and others. He’s expected to visit Georgia on July 28.
The Hogs extend an offer on June. 7.
“I’m super excited. My first Power 5 offer,” said Curne after receiving the Arkansas offer. “Just real happy.”
Curne has a 350-pound bench press and a 630 dead lift,
Favorite thing about playing D-line: Hitting the Quarterback
Coach Deke Adams is: a cool dude, he’s a great coach.
Best part of the recruiting process is: visiting campuses I’ve never been to
If I couldn't play football, I would want to be: Business Owner
My mom is always on me to do: Cleaning my room
Must watch TV: Transformers
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What super power would you choose if given the option: Super strength
My two pet peeves are: Definitely people not putting shopping carts up. And people who drive slow in the left lane.
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lamar Jackson
My hidden talent is: doing backflips
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger, their burgers are my favorite.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: BBQ Wings and fries
I will never ever eat: cabbage
Favorite junk food: Hot Fries
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Milkduds
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: frog legs
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Cardi B
My sports idol is: Aaron Donald
Nothing makes me laugh more than: Game chats on WarZone
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Dallas, Texas
I’m terrified of: Cats
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: on my locker
Love or hate horror movies and why: Don’t care for them, too predictable.
Cat or dog person and why: Dog, they’re a man’s best friend.
Do you think aliens exist: No
I get emotional when: when I go a long time without seeing the other side of my family.
Role model and why: My big sister, because she’s always there for me.
Three words to describe me: Big, Physical, Fun.