Guilt? Who needs that?

I think we can all agree that social media has long since opened the floodgates on comparison, but what continues to surprise me are the new and improved ways that it finds to do so. Like the never-ending string of colorful scarves, it just keeps coming.

About a week ago I opened Instagram and was watching a reel from a mom-influencer I love. Her messaging is geared toward helping other moms focus on their mental health by prioritizing their well being, something she does through a unique, humorous lens.

This time she was encouraging fellow moms to drop the mom-guilt surrounding sending their children to summer camp, whether they needed the time to work, be productive in other ways or to simply have a break -- to just be.

"Wait," I thought. "I'm supposed to feel guilty for sending my kids to summer camp?!"

Now, mind you, I have felt literal tons of mom guilt for all sorts of things -- things as simple as showering or getting haircuts when they were babies, for taking a run or a workout daily even when they want a little extra time with me or having an occasional night out with friends -- but this one hadn't occurred to me.

'Til now, that is.

First, I am thankful to not have gotten that particular message from people I know in real life. I've gotten judgment about childcare, sure, but not about summer camp. There's still time, I suppose! So this was a message gleaned in reverse, but I still struggle to wrap my mind around it.

Growing up in the early '90s in the tiny little farming community of Rose Bud (central Arkansas), my middle class parents could afford to send me to one summer camp per year. As the youngest sibling by 11 years who was practically being raised as an only child, I looked forward to my one week of activity with fervor.

Vacation Bible schools got me through many an elementary summer, so it wasn't until I turned 9 that I could choose a non-church thing to do. First I was off to sewing camp. After a week, I returned with a "quillow," a small quilt I'd made that conveniently folded into a pillow. It was perfect for the sleepovers to come.

Next year I delighted in a week of music camp. It was the first time I performed a solo on stage in a venue that wasn't a church. My song of choice? "I'll Be Seeing You." Because all 10 year olds have a long-lost love.

At age 11, it was time for sleepaway camp. My church youth group and I loaded up in a caravan and drove the better part of a day to Siloam Springs to join the other Southern Baptists for a week's worth of worship and not a cent's worth of air conditioning.

I learned more about the code of friendship in that sweltering five days than I had in an entire school year. Junior high summers were full too. First with basketball and then with band.

In early high school, summer camps were great excuses to visit nearby college campuses. Seeing what I thought of the place was even more valuable than the subject that brought me there. And following a Beethoven Club scholarship to Inspiration Point's piano camp in Eureka Springs? That was just pure fun, all for me.

So far this summer, my barely-school-aged boys have learned to ice skate, pedaled their bicycles without training wheels, acted on stages apart from each other and dabbled in swimming skills, reading a compass, LEGO robotics and more.

They're learning, growing and enjoying each morning, then we get back together for storytime and free play in the afternoons. And I refuse to feel guilty about that one bit.