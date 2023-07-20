DEAR HELOISE: Recently, Rosemary in Michigan wrote in about a scammer who called to collect money from an old credit card debt from 2016, stating that they would put a lien on her home and take her to court. Your information about where to report a scam was very useful, but I'd like to add a little more information to this.

Credit cards are what they call "unsecured" loans. There is no collateral, so they cannot put a lien on your home. They can say they'll take you to court, but that is not likely to happen, as it's too expensive. Do not agree to anything over the phone, even if you really do owe money.

In most states, the statute of limitation to "collect" this debt is between three to six years. Some states' statutes are a bit longer. You would be smart to check with an attorney if you really have this debt, to see if money can still be collected if it has been over three years. Never agree to anything or sign anything without contacting someone in a legal capacity.

If you do have financial problems and are declaring bankruptcy, most states do not allow collection agencies to call the client. If you get a call like this, you shouldn't talk to them at all; you should refer them to your attorney, and then let your attorney know that they called.

And, like with every other scam, if they ask for "gift" cards or prepaid cards, it is definitely a scam. Love your column.

-- Lorrie M.,

Spokane, Wash.

DEAR HELOISE: I just read the hint from the lady who wraps her purse straps tightly around the handle bar of her buggy, and then ties the baby straps onto that. My, what a lot of work.

My husband gave me a large 3-inch carabiner (clip) in a bright color and told me to attach it to my purse strap and one of the small metal bars inside the buggy seat. Anyone who thinks they can just walk by, grab and go will be very surprised when they realize they have to drag the buggy off, too.

I have several carabiners that I attach to several purses, so I won't forget them. One day, I even had an extra one tucked in my purse's pocket and offered it to a lady who had stopped to chat about stolen purses. Thanks.

-- Jo White,

Princeton, W.V.

